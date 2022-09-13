Review of anti-obesity policies prompts concerns junk food plans could be axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Review of anti-obesity policies prompts concerns junk food plans could be axed

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 11:26 pm
(Philip Toscano/PA)
(Philip Toscano/PA)

The Government is reviewing its anti-obesity strategy, with reports that plans to tackle junk food could be scrapped by Liz Truss.

Such a move would be likely to prompt major concerns from health campaigners and would mark a key break with some of the priorities under Boris Johnson’s government.

It could also precipitate a clash with some MPs within the Tory party.

According to reports, a review of anti-obesity policy could lead to the new Prime Minister’s Government lifting the ban on sugary products being displayed at checkouts, as well as “buy-one-get-one-free” deals in shops.

Liz Truss
Liz Truss (Markus Schreiber/PA)

The Guardian, which first reported the story, also suggested that restrictions on the advertising of some products before the watershed on TV could be dropped.

It is understood that the Government commissioned the internal review, which is not tied to any specific department, as a response to the economic woes facing the UK and countries around the world.

During the race to become Tory leader, Ms Truss had signalled that some of the Government’s anti-obesity policies could be in her sights as she campaigned to win the votes of grassroots members.

Sources told the Guardian that the review was focused on being “deregulatory”, with the Government expected to cut some of the anti-obesity policies previously backed by the Johnson administration.

His government had been set to axe multi-buy promotions on foods that are high in fat, sugar or salt (HFSS) by the end of October.

But this was pushed back to October next year while other anti-obesity measures, such as a ban on TV adverts for HFSS food and drink before a 9pm watershed, were also delayed.

In response, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver presented an Eton Mess outside Downing Street to protest against Government inaction.

