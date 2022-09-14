Simon Coveney on visit to Ukraine to show Ireland’s support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Simon Coveney on visit to Ukraine to show Ireland’s support

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 12:36 pm
Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney being shown the site of mass graves in Bucha earlier this year (Department of Foreign Affairs/PA)
Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney being shown the site of mass graves in Bucha earlier this year (Department of Foreign Affairs/PA)

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is visiting Ukraine to establish facts about the ongoing war and reiterate support for the country.

Mr Coveney will visit Odesa port in southern Ukraine on Wednesday to see the operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The Fine Gael minister will also meet Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba during the one-day visit.

It is the second time Mr Coveney has travelled to Ukraine in recent months.

He said the purpose of the trip was to continue to show solidarity with Ukraine and get a detailed update from Mr Kuleba.

Mr Coveney is in Ukraine along with his Lithuanian counterpart, foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said the visit will help Ireland in making “appropriate contributions” based on facts from the ground.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative is part of a mechanism to export grain and other crops from Ukraine to ease the pressure on the global food crisis.

“This has been one of the successes over the last number of months for the UN to get agreement, and co-ordinate with Turkey, between Russia and Ukraine to facilitate the export of millions of tonnes of grain and other agricultural products out of Odesa, where they had effectively been piling up and were in danger of rotting,” Mr Coveney told RTE.

“Almost a quarter of the world’s traded grain comes from Ukraine and Russia, so it has been having an enormous impact on food security in parts of the world that are already finding it difficult to feed their people. It has also had a huge impact on grain prices and food prices in Ireland and around the world.”

Mr Coveney said Ireland is already doing a lot to support Ukraine.

“It’s important that we understand what is actually happening on the ground because there is a lot of misinformation out there,” he added.

“So far this initiative has allowed three million tonnes of grain to get out of Odesa and to ports.

“Ships get escorted by the Ukraine coastguard and then guided effectively to Istanbul where they get inspected by Ukrainian, Russian and UN officials and then they are allowed on their way.

“So far, around 140 ships have been allowed into the port of Odesa through this mechanism and we think that as this initiative progresses and more confidence grows in its safety it could export up to five million tonnes of grain out of Odesa on a monthly basis, which would make a huge difference in terms of food security and grain prices across the EU.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Chancellor is reportedly weighing up whether to remove a cap on bankers’ bonuses (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Kwarteng considering removing cap on bankers’ bonuses as part of City shake-up
Sir Tom Scholar (UK Government/PA)
Sacking of Treasury official ‘retrograde and worrying’, says ex-Whitehall chief
TfL has shut its nearly 40 pitches until next Tuesday (Ian Nicholson/PA)
TfL urged to end ban on busking on the Tube during national mourning
The Queen with US President Joe Biden (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)
Biden tells Charles of ‘great admiration of American people’ for Queen
Food prices are soaring faster than at any point since 2008 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Inflation eases from 40-year high but food prices continue to soar
The 5% offer was rejected by 80% of members, the union said (David Jones/PA)
Secondary teachers reject pay offer as 70% back strike action
Small businesses are likely to struggle under the weight of record energy bills. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Businesses need information on energy support ‘urgently’
Downing Street said it will backdate energy bills for businesses, if the support scheme is delayed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Businesses to get backdated support for energy bills if scheme delayed
House-hunters are feeling more hesitant about moving in the next few months, according to Savills (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Less urgency in housing market’ as buyers show caution over near-term moves
Some firms said their energy bills had more than doubled in the past three months alone (Alamy/PA)
Small businesses call for help amid soaring bills

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…