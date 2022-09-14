Businesses to get backdated support for energy bills if scheme delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Businesses to get backdated support for energy bills if scheme delayed

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 1:04 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 1:20 pm
Downing Street said it will backdate energy bills for businesses, if the support scheme is delayed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Downing Street said it will backdate energy bills for businesses, if the support scheme is delayed (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Government has promised to backdate energy bill support for businesses, amid concerns that the promised scheme for struggling firms could be delayed for a number of weeks.

Officials are working on a strategy to support businesses through what is is expected to be a difficult winter, after the Government announced last week an unprecedented package of energy support for UK households.

But some firms have raised concerns at the prospect of having to wait several weeks longer than households for equivalent support.

On Wednesday, Downing Street promised that more details about the supports would come next week alongside a pledge to backdate energy costs for companies if there is a delay to getting the complex new scheme off the ground.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “We will confirm further details of the business support scheme next week.

“The scheme will support businesses with their October energy bills and that includes through backdating if necessary.”

It is understood that the new scheme could require new legislation, but Downing Street said that was still being “worked through”.

The Government has been speaking to energy companies and businesses to provide “reassurance” about the promised help, Downing Street said.

Liz Truss
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Markus Schreiber/PA)

“We did recognise there is concern about the support but what we are saying is that we will be providing the support to cover their October bills,” the PM’s spokesman said.

“We’re still working through exactly whether it will need legislation.”

A highly anticipated fiscal event focused on the cost-of-living crisis could come as soon as next week as Liz Truss’ administration faces a highly constrained parliamentary timetable ahead of party conference recess.

Much day-to-day politics has been placed on hold, with the country in the middle of a period of mourning to mark the death of the Queen.

The Government has insisted that any delay is not due to the death of the monarch, but more down to the challenge of devising a fresh scheme from scratch.

“We’re having to build a brand new system to deliver this support, rather than using the existing one,” the spokesman said.

The household scheme, which will be paid for with tens of billions of pounds of borrowing, guarantees that for two years bills for the average home will not increase past £2,500, saving typical households around £1,000.

