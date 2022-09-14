Businesses need information on energy support ‘urgently’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Businesses need information on energy support ‘urgently’

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 2:00 pm
Small businesses are likely to struggle under the weight of record energy bills. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Small businesses are likely to struggle under the weight of record energy bills. (Danny Lawson/PA)

Business groups have said they “urgently” need to know more about the Government’s promise that it will help them with bills.

The Food and Drink Federation said that the support, announced last week, “is very welcome”, but the sector needs urgent talks with ministers to understand its scope.

It comes as businesses deal with similar runaway energy costs that are hitting households across the country.

A report in the Financial Times on Wednesday suggested that it could be months before the support reaches businesses.

One Government official said that they did not know whether the support could be in place before November, although it will start for households from the start of October.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “Pubs and brewers will not be able to wait days, let alone months to get clarity on their energy bills.

“Many are making decisions now as to whether they will have to close this winter.”

So far all they have is a vague promise from the Prime Minister for six months of support that is “equivalent” to what households will get.

“We need urgent clarity on whether this cap will deliver for businesses and help them out of a crisis that has been building for months and urge the Chancellor to seriously consider what immediate reassurance he can give for the thousands of business owners currently in despair,” Ms McClarkin said.

The Food and Drink Federation boss Karen Betts said that her members have been facing a “relentless rise in ingredient, energy and input costs” for two years.

“It’s worrying for households because the cost of everyone’s shopping is continuing to rise, and for businesses which are struggling to make ends meet amid exponential rises in their costs,” she said.

“The support the Prime Minister announced to help households and businesses deal with soaring energy bills is very welcome.

“However, our sector urgently needs a more detailed conversation with the UK Government on the scope of the business energy support scheme.

“The resilience of the food and drink supply chain has been eroded by successive crises, and real fragilities are now being exposed by soaring inflation.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We will confirm further details of the business support scheme next week. The scheme will support businesses with their October energy bills, including through backdating if necessary.”

