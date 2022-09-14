Secondary teachers reject pay offer as 70% back strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Secondary teachers reject pay offer as 70% back strike action

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 3:18 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 4:56 pm
The 5% offer was rejected by 80% of members, the union said (David Jones/PA)
The secondary school teachers’ union has rejected a 5% pay offer, with 70% saying they would back strike action without an improved deal.

The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) said 80% of its members rejected the deal put forward by local authority body Cosla.

The negotiations come in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis caused by rising inflation and increasing energy prices, with Cosla locked in industrial disputes with education staff and cleansing workers in recent months.

Seamus Searson, general secretary of the union, said: “SSTA members have given everything in the last number of years to keep education going and to ensure that all young people did not lose out during these difficult times.

“Teachers are walking away from the job because of the excessive workload and a poor pay offer only adds insult to injury.”

He urged the Scottish Government to step in and help resolve the situation.

The dispute between council staff and Cosla was resolved last month after the intervention of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, with unions praising her role in bringing negotiations to an end.

“The Scottish Government must step up to the plate and be prepared to put in place a pay offer that will retain teachers and recognise their tremendous efforts over the last few years,” Mr Searson said.

“Teachers are already struggling to keep schools running with morale very low and Cosla’s disparaging pay offer only adds to their feeling of being grossly undervalued.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We are committed to supporting a fair pay offer for teachers through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, the body that negotiates teachers’ pay and conditions of service.

“Industrial action would not be in anyone’s interest, least of all learners and parents.”

