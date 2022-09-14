Biden tells Charles of ‘great admiration of American people’ for Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Biden tells Charles of ‘great admiration of American people’ for Queen

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 5:04 pm
The Queen with US President Joe Biden (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)
The Queen with US President Joe Biden (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

Joe Biden has expressed his condolences to the King and shared the “great admiration of the American people” for the Queen during a call on Wednesday.

The US president recalled the “kindness and hospitality” shown by the Queen, including when she hosted him and first lady Jill Biden in the UK, and said he wishes to continue a “close relationship” with the monarchy.

Charles and Mr Biden held a call ahead of the King marching behind his mother’s coffin before the lying in state in Westminster Hall.

The president said he spoke to Charles to “offer my condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II”.

The then Prince of Wales with US President Joe Biden during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last November
The then Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – with US President Joe Biden during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last November (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I recalled her kindness, dignity, and constancy – and how she deepened the friendship between our nations. I also let the King know that I hope to continue a close relationship with him,” Mr Biden added.

A White House statement added that the president “fondly” remembered the Queen’s kindness and hospitality when she hosted the Bidens for tea at Windsor Castle after the G7 summit in Cornwall in June last year.

“He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” the White House added.

Mr Biden said he discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping during his talks with the late monarch in Windsor.

After their meeting, he said: “We had a long talk. She was very generous. I don’t think she’d be insulted but she reminded me of my mother.

“In terms of the look of her and just the generosity. She was very gracious.”

From Republicans to Democrats, the Queen met 13 of the 14 US presidents during her 70-year reign, from Harry S Truman to Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

