Sacking of Treasury official ‘retrograde and worrying’, says ex-Whitehall chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sacking of Treasury official ‘retrograde and worrying’, says ex-Whitehall chief

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 10:24 pm
Sir Tom Scholar (UK Government/PA)
Sir Tom Scholar (UK Government/PA)

The sacking of the top Treasury official by Liz Truss’s Government has been condemned as “pretty disgraceful”, “retrograde and worrying” by a former head of the civil service.

Ex-Whitehall chief and independent crossbencher Lord Kerslake said Sir Tom Scholar’s dismissal marked a “problematic” shift towards ministers installing civil servants who agree with their views.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s move to oust Sir Tom on the first day of the new administration sparked a backlash in Whitehall.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Truss had previously railed against “Treasury orthodoxy”, with the sacking seen as a signal of her determination to change the direction of economic policy.

Lord Kerslake warned it would have a “chilling effect” on public confidence that ministers are receiving robust advice.

He told The Guardian: “What seems to have happened here is that they had a view about what they perceived was his approach to the policy side of things, and they decided they didn’t want to have that sort of robust advice on the issues.

“That is precisely what senior civil servants are there for. Even more than before, senior civil servants will be nervous about this and worry that robust advice is interpreted as political differences with their policies.

“It marks a new level of the growing trend of blaming the civil servants and dismissing them, and essentially saying they want a senior civil servant who aligns with our personal views.

“I think that is really problematic … I think there will be a chilling effect and the wider world will be less confident that decisions will be made on the basis of robust advice.”

The peer joined a growing chorus of anger over the sacking of Sir Tom, who worked in the civil service for three decades.

Lord Kerslake
Lord Kerslake (Victoria Jones/PA)

Lord Wilson, who headed the service under Tony Blair, said in a letter to The Times: “To summarily dismiss a key top official, judged by most people to be outstanding, at this moment is destabilising.

“It is contrary to established practice and is bound to create ripples as consequential moves take place.”

Lord Wilson also described as “ill-judged” an intervention by former Treasury minister Lord Agnew, who on Tuesday defended the sacking, branding Sir Tom as the embodiment of “the malign influence of the Treasury orthodoxy”.

The ousting was also criticised by former cabinet secretaries Lord Butler and Lord O’Donnell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Chancellor is reportedly weighing up whether to remove a cap on bankers’ bonuses (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Kwarteng considering removing cap on bankers’ bonuses as part of City shake-up
TfL has shut its nearly 40 pitches until next Tuesday (Ian Nicholson/PA)
TfL urged to end ban on busking on the Tube during national mourning
The Queen with US President Joe Biden (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)
Biden tells Charles of ‘great admiration of American people’ for Queen
Food prices are soaring faster than at any point since 2008 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Inflation eases from 40-year high but food prices continue to soar
The 5% offer was rejected by 80% of members, the union said (David Jones/PA)
Secondary teachers reject pay offer as 70% back strike action
Small businesses are likely to struggle under the weight of record energy bills. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Businesses need information on energy support ‘urgently’
Downing Street said it will backdate energy bills for businesses, if the support scheme is delayed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Businesses to get backdated support for energy bills if scheme delayed
House-hunters are feeling more hesitant about moving in the next few months, according to Savills (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Less urgency in housing market’ as buyers show caution over near-term moves
Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney being shown the site of mass graves in Bucha earlier this year (Department of Foreign Affairs/PA)
Simon Coveney on visit to Ukraine to show Ireland’s support
Some firms said their energy bills had more than doubled in the past three months alone (Alamy/PA)
Small businesses call for help amid soaring bills

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…