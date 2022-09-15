Migrants rescued from the sea as Channel crossings continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Migrants rescued from the sea as Channel crossings continue

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 12:38 pm
A group of people, thought to be migrants, are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Migrants have been rescued from the Channel after being found in the sea off Kent.

The Coastguard said it co-ordinated a search and rescue operation on Thursday morning, working with the Royal Navy, Border Force and police.

It is understood several migrants ended up in the water and were rescued. No deaths have been reported.

The Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating a search and rescue response to an incident involving small boats off Kent, working with the Navy, Border Force, police, and other partners.

“We sent the Coastguard helicopter from Lydd, a fixed-wing aircraft, RNLI lifeboats from Dover, and Border Force vessel Ranger.”

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A group of people, thought to be migrants, are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesman said: “The Ministry of Defence, Border Force, and the UK Coastguard are currently working on a co-ordinated response to an incident involving migrants travelling in small boats in the English Channel this morning.

“No fatalities were reported. Further details will be provided in due course.”

In what could be another busy day for arrivals, a steady stream of crossings continued on Thursday amid calm conditions at sea as the total for 2022 to date edged closer to 30,000.

The latest crossings come as government figures showed more migrants have made the journey across the Channel to the UK so far this year than in the whole of 2021.

Some 538 made the journey in 11 boats on Tuesday, according to the MoD, taking the provisional total for the year to 29,099. Last year there were 28,526.

No crossings were recorded on Wednesday.

