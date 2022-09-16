Customers tightened belts in August as they bought fewer items and spent less

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Customers tightened belts in August as they bought fewer items and spent less

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 8:26 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 9:28 am
There were declines in all shop categories last month (Brian Lawless/PA)
There were declines in all shop categories last month (Brian Lawless/PA)

Both the value and the volume of sales in the UK’s retail sector dropped last month for the first time since the end of 2021, as shoppers tighten their belts in the face of soaring prices.

Retail sales volumes declined by 1.6% in August, higher than the 0.5% expected, building on a downward trend that started around a year ago when Covid-19 restrictions were lifted for the hospitality sector.

Since then volumes have fallen as people switch from buying beer and food in shops to going to local pubs or restaurants, for example.

But the amount that people spent at retailers rose by 8% between July 2021 and July this year. Then in August, this dropped by 1.7% from the month before.

Rosalind Hunter, a partner at consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners, said: “The figures released this morning show both value and volume declining for the first time this year, indicating that consumers are voting with their feet and switching to cheaper alternatives in a drive to keep household finances afloat.”

The ONS said that food shops, non-food shops, online retailers and fuel sellers had all registered declines in August – the first time since July 2021.

Non-store retailers – largely the online sellers – saw volumes drop by 2.6% in August, giving back some of the ground they gained during the pandemic. But sales in the sector are still a quarter higher than before lockdowns.

Lynda Petherick, retail lead at consultancy Accenture, said that retailers will be worried about the figures from the unusually warm August.

“With a difficult winter to come, it will come as a worry to retailers that shoppers have already reined in their spending despite the hot summer,” she said.

“The sombre atmosphere in the UK this week and news of slow economic growth will be adding to the sense of concern among retailers as the weather gets colder.

“Rising costs remain front of mind, and brands will be doing all they can to minimise outgoings and protect their margins for the months ahead.”

But Pantheon Macroeconomics expert Samuel Tombs sounded a more positive note, saying that August’s figures will be this year’s “nadir”.

“Looking ahead, we doubt that the additional public holiday for the Queen’s funeral on Monday, and associated shop closures, will materially dampen retail sales in September,” he added.

“People simply will shop online or visit shops later in the month instead.”

Mr Tombs went on: “Moreover, the Government’s decision to freeze consumer electricity and natural gas prices for the next two years at 27% above their current level, should foster an improvement in consumers’ confidence and a partial recovery in households’ real disposable incomes over the coming quarters.

“Accordingly, we expect August’s retail sales figures to be this year’s nadir and a consumer-led recession to be narrowly avoided this winter.”

