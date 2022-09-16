MPs skipping queue to see Queen lying in state sparks criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

MPs skipping queue to see Queen lying in state sparks criticism

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 4:32 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 5:28 pm
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stood vigil at the Queen’s coffin (Yui Mok/PA)
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stood vigil at the Queen’s coffin (Yui Mok/PA)

As members of the public stand in line for hours to see the Queen lying in state, a rule allowing MPs and peers to skip the queue along with up to four guests has drawn criticism.

MPs have been offered four extra tickets to visit Westminster Hall, a House of Commons spokesperson confirmed.

It allows their guests to bypass the miles-long queue, which was temporarily paused on Friday due to overwhelming demand from people eager to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s coffin.

Most Parliamentary staff can also avoid the line and bring one guest.

But people who work directly for MPs and peers, such as parliamentary researchers, cannot.

They and people employed by contractors in Parliament – such as cleaners, security guards and caterers – must queue with the public to attend the lying in state.

It has led to accusations from the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union that they are being treated as “second class citizens”.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “It’s symbolic that hard-working security guards, cleaners and catering staff in Parliament are treated as second class citizens.

“As we usher in a new era, it’s time for them to be treated as equals and at least given a pay rise to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public queuing near Tower Bridge (Ian West/PA)

The rule allowing MPs to avoid the queue angered some members of the public who had spent hours waiting.

James Birchall, 33, a trainee physiotherapist who travelled to London from Liverpool to pay his respects and was waiting in Southwark Park, told the PA news agency: “They should have to queue, especially if everyone else does.

“I mean, they are not better than anyone else, in fact, they are much worse than most people so yeah they should have to queue up, definitely.”

But others were not concerned, including Philomena Arthur, a director in the NHS.

“I don’t mind at all because they are closer to it than I am and it’s their job and they will be invited to the ceremonies and all of that,” the 63-year-old from Basildon, Essex, said.

“And if it was my work place I’m sure I would get the privilege of getting there first”.

She added: “I think it’s good to see them also paying homage to her.”

Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, said she was giving away her guest tickets in a ballot for her constituents to enter.

Among the MPs who have filed past the Queen’s coffin to pay their respects are former prime minister Theresa May and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who are members of the Royal Company of Archers, stood vigil at the Queen’s coffin on Thursday.

On Friday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) paused the queue to Westminster Hall for “at least six hours” after Southwark Park reached capacity, with the estimated queueing time for mourners having risen to at least 14 hours.

Queen Elizabeth II death
David Beckham outside Westminster Hall (Elena Giuliano/PA)

Mourners were urged not to join the line until at least 4pm.

Former England captain David Beckham joined thousands of others in the queue hugging the banks of the Thames, waiting for more than 12 hours from 2am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Jonathan Gullis during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Jonathan Gullis suggests he has taken on schools brief
King Charles III (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charles concerned about people coping with difficult winter, Welsh leader says
Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and others are expected to vote for a rates hike next week (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank expected to unveil big rate hike on Thursday
Shahzad Khan carried the ceremonial mace at the opening of the sixth Senedd in Cardiff last year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Mace-bearer speaks of pride at role in Senedd ceremony with King
Prime Minister Liz Truss will meet a number of world leaders ahead of the Queen’s funeral (Jacob King/PA)
Truss to meet six visiting world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
The union will now ballot for strike action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers reject pay deal and signal support for strike action
The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s econom (Christian Ohde/Alamy/PA)
Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures
The figures were published on Friday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scottish Covid rates increase for second week in a row
Almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them, according to new figures (Yui Mok/PA)
Almost half households struggling to afford energy bills – ONS
Dungeness and Hastings Lifeboats carrying groups of people thought to be migrants into Dungeness, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 600 migrants arrive in UK after Channel rescue

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks