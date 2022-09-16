Truss set to meet world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Truss set to meet world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 12:02 am
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Oli Scarff/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Oli Scarff/PA)

Liz Truss is primed to hold the first of her confirmed head-to-heads with world leaders as they make the trip to the UK for the Queen’s funeral.

The Prime Minister will speak with her counterparts from New Zealand and Australia on Saturday, with the conversations framed by No 10 as chats rather than formal bilateral meetings.

Downing Street suggested they would be an opportunity for condolences over the Queen’s death, with politics likely to come up.

The first of the weekend’s meetings will be based at the Government’s Chevening country residence, rather than Chequers, which is said to be undergoing routine maintenance work after Boris Johnson’s exit.

Ms Truss will see New Zealand’s premier Jacinda Ardern and Australian leader Anthony Albanese on Saturday.

Ms Ardern has said the Queen’s death and new King will be the “focus of conversation”, with the pair also likely to discuss Ukraine and the UK’s free trade agreement with New Zealand.

But all will be “within the context of the week of mourning that the UK is currently in”.

The conversation between Ms Truss and Mr Albanese may also touch on trade, with the countries last year signing a deal estimated by the Government to be worth £2.3 billion to the UK economy.

When his UK counterpart won the Tory leadership contest earlier this month, the Australian PM tweeted: “I look forward to a continued constructive relationship and friendship between our nations and people.”

Ms Truss also has a packed diary on Sunday, with plans to meet US president Joe Biden, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Canadian premier Justin Trudeau and Polish leader Andrzej Duda in Downing Street.

Ms Truss previously met Mr Biden as foreign secretary, but this will be their first in-person conversation since she became Prime Minister.

It will take place against a backdrop of disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol and difficulties working towards a trade deal with the White House.

The controversial post-Brexit treaty is also likely to come up when she speaks to Mr Martin, amid strained relations between the two countries over the trading arrangements.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Jonathan Gullis during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Jonathan Gullis suggests he has taken on schools brief
King Charles III (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charles concerned about people coping with difficult winter, Welsh leader says
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stood vigil at the Queen’s coffin (Yui Mok/PA)
MPs skipping queue to see Queen lying in state sparks criticism
Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and others are expected to vote for a rates hike next week (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank expected to unveil big rate hike on Thursday
Shahzad Khan carried the ceremonial mace at the opening of the sixth Senedd in Cardiff last year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Mace-bearer speaks of pride at role in Senedd ceremony with King
Prime Minister Liz Truss will meet a number of world leaders ahead of the Queen’s funeral (Jacob King/PA)
Truss to meet six visiting world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
The union will now ballot for strike action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers reject pay deal and signal support for strike action
The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s econom (Christian Ohde/Alamy/PA)
Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures
The figures were published on Friday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scottish Covid rates increase for second week in a row
Almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them, according to new figures (Yui Mok/PA)
Almost half households struggling to afford energy bills – ONS

More from Press and Journal

Prime Minister Liz Truss (Oli Scarff/PA)
WALK THIS WAY: Intriguing loop from Montrose
0
A selection of the dishes. Featured from left top to to top right are a quarter crispy aromatic duck, salt and pepper prawns, honey chilli chicken, beef panang. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: A trip to Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill is filled with nostalgia…
0
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
0
It is estimated as many as 60,000 illegal immigrants could reach the UK this year.
George Mitchell: It's time for a grown-up discussion on illegal immigration
0
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Oli Scarff/PA)
Wrex, Zombie and Lea are looking for new homes - can you help?
0
The Great British Bake Off collection from a selection at Cath Kidston.
Bake Off: Pretty baking accessories that look good enough to eat
0

Editor's Picks