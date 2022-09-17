Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 11:18 am
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Politics is set to return in full force following the Queen’s funeral, with ministers outlining support for businesses and plans to see the NHS through the winter, before the Chancellor’s mini-budget rounds off the week.

Normal activity in Westminster has been put on hold since the monarch’s death, with business in both Houses halted for the official period of mourning.

It is expected that MPs will return to the Commons on Wednesday, following the state funeral on Monday, where those who wish to do so can take a new oath or affirmation to the King.

The PA news agency understands that Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg will also set out further details of the Government’s plans to help firms through the energy crisis.

Heath Secretary and deputy prime minister Therese Coffey is expected to outline her vision to see the NHS through the winter months on Thursday.

Jacob Rees-Mogg
Newly installed Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s highly-anticipated mini-budget will then be delivered on Friday September 23.

The Times reported that the new No 10 chief of staff, Mark Fullbrook, gave a flavour of the PM’s ambition to officials in Downing Street on Tuesday, saying she wants to “turn a two-year administration into a seven-year administration”.

The newspaper also suggested Mr Kwarteng will push ahead with plans to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses, although PA understands the move remains under consideration, with no final decisions taken at this stage.

Last week Liz Truss announced her proposals to tackle sky-high energy bills and ease the cost of-living crisis, with a focus on capping prices and boosting domestic supplies.

The news of the multibillion-pound package was immediately overshadowed by the death of the Queen, leaving various questions about how it would be funded and what other measures might accompany it.

The Prime Minister’s two-year plan will save the typical household around £1,000 a year from October and protect billpayers from further expected rises over the coming months.

For businesses and other non-domestic users such as schools and hospitals, which have not been covered by the existing price cap, a six-month scheme will offer equivalent support.

After that there will be ongoing help for the most vulnerable industries, with a review in three months’ time to decide where the support should be targeted.

Under the “energy price guarantee”, bills for the average household will not exceed £2,500 at any point over the next two years.

But the exact nature of the equivalent offer for businesses remains unclear.

Mr Rees-Mogg is understood to be primed to set out further information from Wednesday.

Downing Street had promised that more details about the support were due next week, alongside a pledge to backdate energy costs for companies if there is a delay in getting the complex new scheme off the ground.

The Telegraph reported that the assistance for businesses could take the form of a blanket discount on energy bills, with a fixed reduction to the rate they currently pay per kilowatt hour.

This would differ from the set-up for households, whereby the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas or electricity will be capped by the Government.

Kwasi Kwarteng
New Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Meanwhile, sources said Mr Kwarteng is reviewing the current fiscal rules – which include that debt should be on course to fall as a share of national income in 2024-25 – given the “severity of the economic shocks” faced by Britain and the implementation of the energy crisis package.

Further details will be provided in due course, it is understood.

The window of opportunity for Mr Kwarteng’s so-called “fiscal event” has been highly constrained, with politics paused following the Queen’s death and the PM expected to fly to New York for the United Nations General Assembly following the funeral on Monday.

MPs had been due to break for the conference season on Thursday, but will now be asked to sit a day longer to make time for the mini-budget on Friday.

A parliamentary business paper also suggests MPs will consider a motion on Thursday proposing that the Commons returns from the conference recess early, on October 11.

