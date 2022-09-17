Truss to meet Irish counterpart as talks with world leaders enter second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss to meet Irish counterpart as talks with world leaders enter second day

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: September 18, 2022, 8:36 am
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin attend a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Liz Truss is set to meet three more world leaders, including her Irish counterpart, as hundreds of dignitaries from across the globe descend on London to pay their respects to the Queen.

The talks may be casual, portrayed by No 10 as chats rather than formal bilateral sessions, but the Prime Minister’s meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin comes against a backdrop of political tensions over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

She had been due to meet US president Joe Biden, a milestone of her early premiership, but the talks were cancelled on Saturday, with a “full bilateral meeting” scheduled instead for Wednesday, when they are set to be in New York for the UN General Assembly.

In addition to Mr Martin, Ms Truss will meet Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Polish president Andrzej Duda in Downing Street on Sunday.

Justin Trudeau
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau signs the book of condolence at Lancaster House (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

The weekend’s talks with world leaders are being framed by No 10 as chats to offer condolences over the Queen’s death, during which politics is likely to come up.

Mr Martin has met Ms Truss in person briefly since she became Prime Minister earlier this month.

They were seated next to one another during a memorial service for the Queen at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast on Tuesday.

The meeting with Mr Martin comes as Britain is expected to push ahead with legislation to give ministers the power to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was jointly agreed by the UK and EU in order to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Both the EU and Ireland claim Britain’s move to unilaterally revise the post-Brexit treaty would breach international law.

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin
Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)

The issue is expected to ramp up ahead of a deadline at the end of October to form a new Northern Ireland Executive, which the DUP has so far blocked in protest over the protocol.

The PM kicked off her meetings with world leaders on Saturday, speaking to her counterparts from New Zealand and Australia.

The talks were held at the Government’s Chevening country residence, rather than Chequers, which is said to be undergoing routine maintenance work after Boris Johnson’s exit.

Ms Truss will also have an audience with the King at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, before attending his reception for visiting heads of state.

At 8pm, she will observe a minute’s silence with the country to mourn the Queen’s death and reflect on her life and legacy.

People have been invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.

