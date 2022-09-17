Truss could slash personal taxes in ‘investment zones’ under economic plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss could slash personal taxes in ‘investment zones’ under economic plans

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 12:30 am Updated: September 18, 2022, 8:18 am
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss is considering plans to slash personal taxes in addition to business levies in new “investment zones” as she seeks to set the wheels of her economic strategy in motion.

Those who live and work in the low-tax areas envisaged by the Prime Minister could see their own contributions cut, with the burden also lightened for firms – although no decisions have yet been made, it is understood.

The proposed “investment zones”, dubbed “full fat freeports”, were a staple of Ms Truss’s campaign for the Tory leadership.

Under her plan, Ms Truss said these areas would benefit from a low-tax burden, reduced planning restrictions and regulations tailored on a case-by-case basis.

The Sun On Sunday reported that the new PM is now weighing up whether personal taxes could be cut for people working there.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng could announce as many as 12 of the “investment zones” in his high-anticipated mini-budget on Friday, according to The Sunday Times, although it made no mention of tax cuts for individuals.

Ministers are also said to have discussed whether environmental protections could be watered down in these areas to clear the way for new developments.

The Government is reportedly looking at the West Midlands, Thames Estuary, Tees Valley, West Yorkshire and Norfolk as potential sites.

With speculation building over the direction policy will take as Ms Truss seeks to put her stamp on No 10, it has also been suggested the PM could lift the ban on new grammar schools within months.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Senior Tory MP Sir Graham Brady is planning to table an amendment to the Schools Bill in a move to bring about the change, and believes political conditions are promising, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

Politics is set to return in full force following the Queen’s funeral, with ministers outlining support for businesses and plans to see the NHS through the winter, before the Chancellor’s so-called “fiscal event” rounds off the week.

Normal activity in Westminster has been put on hold since the late monarch’s death, with business in both Houses halted for the official period of mourning.

It is expected that MPs will return to the Commons on Wednesday, following the state funeral on Monday, where those who wish to do so can take a new oath or affirmation to the King.

The PA news agency understands that Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg will also set out further details of the Government’s plans to help firms through the energy crisis.

Heath Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey is expected to outline her vision to see the NHS through the winter months on Thursday.

Jacob Rees-Mogg
Newly installed Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget, focused on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and boosting growth, will then be delivered on Friday.

It is expected to confirm Ms Truss’s plans to reverse the national insurance hike and cancel the planned rise in corporation tax.

It has also been suggested the Chancellor will pursue a move to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses, although PA understands no final decisions have yet been taken.

Last week Ms Truss announced her proposals to combat sky-high energy bills, with a move to cap prices and boost domestic supplies.

That included lifting the ban on fracking and new licences for North Sea oil and gas.

Ms Truss said she would “end the UK’s short-termist approach to energy security and supply once and for all”.

But her plans have come under fire from a former chief scientific adviser to the Government, as he has warned the PM’s drive for more oil and gas production is “completely at odds” with country’s net zero objectives.

Sir David King, who held the post from 2000 to 2007, told The Independent: “We’re looking at a situation where the crisis is with us here today.

“But we don’t recognise that when we say ‘let’s go ahead and start new fracking operations in this country’.

“It beggars belief.

“What it seems to show is that the leadership in the Government does not understand the nature of the climate crisis.”

The window of opportunity for Mr Kwarteng’s “fiscal event” has been highly constrained, with politics paused following the Queen’s death and the PM expected to fly to New York for the United Nations General Assembly following the funeral on Monday.

MPs had been due to break for the conference season on Thursday, but will now be asked to sit a day longer to make time for the mini-budget on Friday.

A parliamentary business paper also suggests MPs will consider a motion on Thursday proposing that the Commons returns from the conference recess early, on October 11.

