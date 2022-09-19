6m people set to receive £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
6m people set to receive £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 2:47 am
Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday.

Those being paid a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically from September 20.

The vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October, the UK Government has said.

People with disabilities often face higher related costs, such as care and mobility needs.

Those who may be eligible for the payment include people receiving the disability living allowance, personal independence payment, attendance allowance, Scottish disability benefits (adult disability payment and child disability payment), armed forces independence payment, constant attendance allowance, or the war pension mobility supplement.

The payments are part of a package of support for households as costs soar.

More than eight million eligible households in receipt of a means-tested benefits received the first of two automatic cost-of-living payments of £326 from July 14. The second means-tested payment of £324 will be issued later this year.

From October 1 2022, a new energy price guarantee will mean an average household will pay no more than £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years.

The news of the new guarantee was immediately overshadowed by the death of the Queen, leaving some questions about the support outstanding.

Further details about measures to help households and businesses are expected this week.

People are also being urged to be alert to scammers targeting those expecting cost-of-living payments.

Payments will be automatic, so people should watch out for texts and emails from fraudsters asking for their personal details.

More information about the UK Government’s cost-of-living support is available at helpforhouseholds.campaign.gov.uk.

