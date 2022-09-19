Priti Patel spotted marshalling queues to see Queen lying in state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Priti Patel spotted marshalling queues to see Queen lying in state

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 10:08 am
Priti Patel and Andrew Stephenson were among the volunteers marshalling the queue of mourners paying their respects to the Queen. (Dan Barker/PA)
Former home secretary Priti Patel was spotted filling in as a volunteer marshal for those queuing to pay their respects to the Queen.

Several photos posted on social media showed Mrs Patel in a blue high-vis jacket alongside fellow Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson on the final day of the monarch’s lying in state.

Many stopped to take photos with the politician as they queued along the Thames near Blackfriars Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Among them was consultant Dan Barker, who was walking beside the queue with his wife when he spotted the pair near the Oxo Tower.

“I realised I recognised a couple of the marshals up ahead – one was Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson; the other was Priti Patel, both dressed in the same blue tunics worn by the many marshals along the route.

“At that point nobody else seemed to have recognised them,” he added.

Queues to see the Queen’s coffin at the Palace of Westminster reached up to 24 hours at some points, with the line stretching five miles to Southwark Park.

It was closed to the public on Monday morning ahead of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Mrs Patel was Home Secretary from July 2019 until earlier this month, when she was replaced by Suella Braverman as part of PM Liz Truss’ first cabinet.

Editor's Picks