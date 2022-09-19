Australian TV presenters fail to recognise Liz Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australian TV presenters fail to recognise Liz Truss

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 4:45 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

An Australian TV channel failed to recognise Prime Minister Liz Truss, as she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of the Queen.

The mix-up happened on Australia’s Channel 9 as it was covering the funeral, attended by prime ministers and presidents from around the world – including Australian premier Anthony Albanese.

But it was the UK prime minister, admittedly only a few days in the job, who drew blanks from presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Prime Minister Liz Truss and husband Hugh O'Leary arrive for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The pair were commentating on the proceedings, when Ms Truss arrived with husband Hugh O’Leary.

“Who is this?” Ms Grimshaw asks.

“No, hard to identify, maybe minor royals, members of the…. I can’t identify them,” Mr Overton responds.

“We can’t spot everyone unfortunately,” says Ms Grimshaw.

“They look like they could well be local dignitaries, it is hard to see, we are looking at the back of their heads mostly.”

The pair appear then to realise the mistake, with Mr Overton telling viewers: “I’m just told that was Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister in the distance that we could see, hopping out of that car.”

The mix-up inevitably prompted some mockery online, with the funeral in London beamed across TV screens in Australia and around the world.

Ms Truss became prime minister on September 6, replacing Boris Johnson after a summer-long leadership contest.

