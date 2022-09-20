Deaths in Scotland 9.7% higher than average, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Deaths in Scotland 9.7% higher than average, figures show

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 10:30 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 6:14 pm
Cancer remained the highest cause of death in Scotland (Ben Birchall/PA)
Cancer remained the highest cause of death in Scotland (Ben Birchall/PA)

Deaths in Scotland during the second quarter of this year were 9.7% higher than the five-year rolling average, new figures show.

Between April 1 and June 30 of this year, 14,982 people in Scotland passed away, compared to the five-year average for the same period of 13,660.

Analysis of the causes of death by National Records of Scotland (NRS) found there was no single major factor in the increase, but a jump in a number of diseases.

Cancer remained the number one killer in Scotland, with 4,056 people losing their lives to the disease, a 0.6% increase on the five-year average.

The second most prevalent cause of death was circulatory diseases (3,808), which showed an increase of just over 6%.

Covid-19 was involved in the deaths of 545 people during the time period.

The number of infant deaths (46) represented a 12% increase, the figures showed, while stillbirths were down by 17% to 36.

Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths increased by more than 7% on the five-year rolling average.

“In this quarter we have seen an increase of almost 10% in the number of deaths compared with the average for this time of year,” said Julie Ramsay, a vital events statistician at NRS.

“There doesn’t appear to be a single factor behind this increase.

“Analysis of the causes of death show an increase across a wide range of illnesses and other causes.”

Figures released by NRS on Tuesday also showed there were 11,237 births during the second quarter of this year, an 11.5% drop on the five-year average – a continuation of a trend where deaths outnumber births seen since 2015.

The number of marriages was the highest for a second quarter since 1993, with 9,331 couples tying the knot – 26% above the five-year average.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government is committed to tackling key health issues to help people live longer, healthier lives.

“Clearly the Covid crisis has impacted on these statistics, and as recovery from the pandemic continues, the Scottish Government will continue to use the powers we currently have to tackle health inequalities and their underlying causes – but action on that front is also needed from the UK Government who retain many of the key policy levers.”

Editor's Picks