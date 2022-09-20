Prime Minister Liz Truss admits not all her policies will be ‘popular’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss admits not all her policies will be ‘popular’

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 1:01 pm
Liz Truss conceded not all of her policies will be ‘popular’ as she prepares to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses while millions feel the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis (Victoria Jones/PA)
Liz Truss conceded not all of her policies will be ‘popular’ as she prepares to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses while millions feel the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis (Victoria Jones/PA)

Liz Truss conceded not all her policies will be “popular” as she prepares to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses while millions feel the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis.

Instead, the Prime Minister defended measures to swell “the size of the pie” as she struck out those with “vested interests” who will oppose her policies aimed at boosting economic growth.

She pledged the lower taxes Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to announce in his mini-budget on Friday will “lead to economic growth, there is no doubt in my mind about that”.

Kwasi Kwarteng leaving Downing Street, London
Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget is expected to be focused on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and boosting growth (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Critics have taken issue with the timing of the likely lifting of the bankers’ cap introduced by European Union legislation in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. It limits annual pay-outs to twice a banker’s salary.

With the policy all but confirmed, Ms Truss pointed to Mr Kwarteng’s upcoming announcement when asked about the proposal as she flew to New York for a UN summit.

“What is important is what makes Britain more competitive,” she told reporters.

“Everything we do will be focused on delivering for people because ultimately what I want to see is more jobs, higher wages and more opportunities.”

POLITICS CostofLiving
PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact graphics@pamediagroup.com.

But she was pressed on whether her Government is on the right side as she also refuses to impose a windfall tax on energy giants to fund measures to prevent energy bills soaring further.

“We are on the side of delivering a higher wage economy, that’s what we need to do,” she said.

“Not every measure will be popular and there are always vested interests, people who oppose measures that increase economic growth.

“But what is important to me, what is important to the Chancellor, is that people have more opportunities, there is more investment, there are jobs with higher wages. And we are prepared to make that argument. This is about growing the size of the pie.”

Ms Truss also defended the tax cuts coming in Friday’s “fiscal event”, which are expected to include a reverse of the national insurance hike and cancellation of the planned rise in corporation tax.

“Lower taxes lead to economic growth, there is no doubt in my mind about that,” she said.

“Now, there are of course other measures that we have to take to spur economic growth as well. During the campaign I talked about moving faster in getting growth projects going, mobile broadband fixing, the arteries of the economy – we need to do that too.

“But having the highest taxes in 70 years and putting up corporation tax at a time when we’re trying to attract investment to this country isn’t going to deliver growth. We need to be competitive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
Putin’s Ukraine escalation shows ‘essential weakness’ of his position, says UK
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government borrowing hits £11.8bn as debt interest bill jumps to August record
Over half a million more retired people could be dragged into the tax net next year, according to a former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb (Joe Giddens/PA)
Half a million more pensioners ‘could be dragged into tax net’
A person sleeps on the plinth of the Ferdinand Foch equestrian statue in Victoria, London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Government told to reinstate eviction ban during cost-of-living crisis
Electricity pylons (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rees-Mogg to unveil details of business support package
The Government is under increasing pressure to pour more cash into insulation as assessments show it could save billions in energy costs (PA)
Government pressured to ‘save billions’ on bills through insulating homes
Researchers said their findings challenge their original thinking that the Welsh Government’s approach to policymaking was associated with universally lower rates of teachers quitting (Alamy/PA)
Teacher quitting rates higher in English secondaries than in Wales, report shows
The Prime Minister said she believes Moscow should be ‘contributing to rebuilding’ Ukraine (Alamy/PA)
Russia and Putin must leave Ukraine and pay ‘proper recompense’, says Truss
Liz Truss has vowed that no-one will be forced to sell their homes to pay for social care (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Liz Truss: No-one will be forced to sell their home to pay for social…
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Justice Secretary Lewis urges striking barristers to return to work

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks