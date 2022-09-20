Liz Truss: Rising power bills are ‘price worth paying’ for long-term UK security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Liz Truss: Rising power bills are ‘price worth paying’ for long-term UK security

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 1:03 pm
Liz Truss has said soaring energy bills are a ‘price worth paying’ to secure the UK’s ‘long-term security’ as the fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine causes costs to spike (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Liz Truss has said soaring energy bills are a ‘price worth paying’ to secure the UK’s ‘long-term security’ as the fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine causes costs to spike (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Liz Truss has said soaring energy bills are a “price worth paying” to secure the UK’s “long-term security” as the fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine causes costs to spike.

The Prime Minister insisted she would not be telling Britons to ration their energy use this winter as the Russian President limits gas supplies to Europe.

Ms Truss’s multibillion-pound price guarantee will prevent average annual household bills going past £2,500 but the nation is already feeling the pain of rising inflation.

The UK and European allies have been seeking to divest from Russia’s fossil fuels, and Mr Putin has ratcheted up the pain as he turns the taps off on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

She told reporters travelling with her to a United Nations summit in New York that the UK “cannot jeopardise our security for the sake of cheap energy”.

“The point I’m the point that I’m making is that it’s a price worth paying for Britain, because our long-term security is paramount,” she added.

“But what I don’t want to happen is that to be passed on to bill-payers who beyond that energy guarantee that I’ve outlined because I don’t think that’s right.”

POLITICS CostofLiving
PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact graphics@pamediagroup.com

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged a 10% reduction in energy usage in the coming months as the EU tells member states to lower consumption this winter.

But Ms Truss is leaving it up to consumers to choose whether they want to go easy on heating and other power usage in the difficult months to come.

“No, we are not talking about rationing of energy,” she told reporters.

“Of course, I always support energy efficiency measures like home insulation, that makes sense, and energy prices are higher than they were.

“There is a strong incentive for businesses and households to invest in energy efficiency, but we do have reliable supplies of energy but ultimately everyone makes their own decisions about how they decide to do those things.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
Putin’s Ukraine escalation shows ‘essential weakness’ of his position, says UK
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government borrowing hits £11.8bn as debt interest bill jumps to August record
Over half a million more retired people could be dragged into the tax net next year, according to a former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb (Joe Giddens/PA)
Half a million more pensioners ‘could be dragged into tax net’
A person sleeps on the plinth of the Ferdinand Foch equestrian statue in Victoria, London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Government told to reinstate eviction ban during cost-of-living crisis
Electricity pylons (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rees-Mogg to unveil details of business support package
The Government is under increasing pressure to pour more cash into insulation as assessments show it could save billions in energy costs (PA)
Government pressured to ‘save billions’ on bills through insulating homes
Researchers said their findings challenge their original thinking that the Welsh Government’s approach to policymaking was associated with universally lower rates of teachers quitting (Alamy/PA)
Teacher quitting rates higher in English secondaries than in Wales, report shows
The Prime Minister said she believes Moscow should be ‘contributing to rebuilding’ Ukraine (Alamy/PA)
Russia and Putin must leave Ukraine and pay ‘proper recompense’, says Truss
Liz Truss has vowed that no-one will be forced to sell their homes to pay for social care (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Liz Truss: No-one will be forced to sell their home to pay for social…
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Justice Secretary Lewis urges striking barristers to return to work

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks