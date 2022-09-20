Ukraine on agenda as Foreign Secretary flies to New York for first overseas trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ukraine on agenda as Foreign Secretary flies to New York for first overseas trip

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 2:15 pm
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will join the Prime Minister in New York this week (PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will join the Prime Minister in New York this week (PA)

The Foreign Secretary will this week join the Prime Minister at a United Nations summit in the US, where he is expected to sharply condemn Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine.

James Cleverly, in his first overseas trip since taking on the role, will speak during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday.

World leaders and top diplomats from across the globe are gathering in New York for the UN General Assembly, with Mr Cleverly attending as part of a UK delegation headed up by Liz Truss.

The war in Ukraine continues to overshadow global affairs and the visit will see Mr Cleverly meet US secretary of state Antony Blinken later on Tuesday.

He will also meet Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba during his trip.

Mr Cleverly, in a statement before his arrival in New York, called the world “increasingly unstable” and “divided”.

“As Foreign Secretary, I will work to bring countries together to tackle aggression, overcome challenges and promote our democratic values,” he said.

“We will judge others on actions, not words.

“Every day the devastating consequences of Russia’s barbaric tactics become clearer.

“There must be no impunity for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s hostility.”

The key event of the week will be a special UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, where attendees are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine and how to hold Russia accountable.

Mr Cleverly will join fellow G7 foreign ministers for an event on nuclear safety.

It comes amid ongoing concerns about the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine after shelling in and around the plant.

Mr Cleverly will also meet India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Canada’s Melanie Joly, as well as Australia’s Penny Wong, this week.

The visit will also see stability in the Middle East discussed, while Mr Cleverly will also attend a global food security event hosted by the US, EU and African Union.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
Putin’s Ukraine escalation shows ‘essential weakness’ of his position, says UK
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government borrowing hits £11.8bn as debt interest bill jumps to August record
Over half a million more retired people could be dragged into the tax net next year, according to a former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb (Joe Giddens/PA)
Half a million more pensioners ‘could be dragged into tax net’
A person sleeps on the plinth of the Ferdinand Foch equestrian statue in Victoria, London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Government told to reinstate eviction ban during cost-of-living crisis
Electricity pylons (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rees-Mogg to unveil details of business support package
The Government is under increasing pressure to pour more cash into insulation as assessments show it could save billions in energy costs (PA)
Government pressured to ‘save billions’ on bills through insulating homes
Researchers said their findings challenge their original thinking that the Welsh Government’s approach to policymaking was associated with universally lower rates of teachers quitting (Alamy/PA)
Teacher quitting rates higher in English secondaries than in Wales, report shows
The Prime Minister said she believes Moscow should be ‘contributing to rebuilding’ Ukraine (Alamy/PA)
Russia and Putin must leave Ukraine and pay ‘proper recompense’, says Truss
Liz Truss has vowed that no-one will be forced to sell their homes to pay for social care (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Liz Truss: No-one will be forced to sell their home to pay for social…
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Justice Secretary Lewis urges striking barristers to return to work

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks