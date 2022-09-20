Labour MP Rosie Cooper to stand down, triggering by-election test for Liz Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour MP Rosie Cooper to stand down, triggering by-election test for Liz Truss

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 3:41 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 4:19 pm
Rosie Cooper who has announced she is standing down from her seat in the Commons (Handout/PA)
Labour MP Rosie Cooper has announced she is standing down from her Commons seat, handing new Prime Minister Liz Truss her first by-election test.

The MP for West Lancashire said she had accepted the position of chair of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust “after a considerable period of soul-searching and reflection”.

Convicted neo-Nazi Jack Renshaw, of Skelmersdale, Lancashire, is serving a life sentence for plotting to murder Ms Cooper in 2017.

Posting a statement on Twitter, Ms Cooper said: “This appointment means I am unable to continue with my other passion of representing the people of West Lancashire as their MP, being their voice and fighting their corner, as I have done since 2005.”

She added: “The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll.”

It is understood a by-election is expected later in the autumn. Ms Cooper, who has held the seat for 17 years, has a current majority of just over 8,300.

Labour gained the constituency from the Conservatives in 1992 and it is firmly in the Red wall which Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour will be looking to hold.

In her statement, Ms Cooper said: “It has been an incredible honour and privilege to have served the people of West Lancashire for the last 17 years. I have loved every minute, even in the most difficult times.

“I appreciate this will come as a surprise to many people having recently secured reselection to stand as West Lancashire’s Labour Party Candidate for the next general election. This was prior to the recruitment process for the Mersey Care position.

“This decision to apply for the role was taken after a considerable period of soul-searching and reflection. The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll.”

She added: “The National Health Service is one of my passions. Prior to entering Parliament, I had dedicated many years of service to the NHS and have been able to serve on the Health and Social Care Committee during my time as MP.

“To return to the NHS as chairman of Mersey Care felt like the right opportunity at the right time. This appointment means I am unable to continue with my other passion of representing the people of West Lancashire as their MP, being their voice and fighting their corner, as I have done since 2005.”

Earlier this year, Ms Cooper, who is the child of deaf parents, saw her Private Member’s Bill, the British Sign Language (BSL) Bill giving BSL legal recognition and enhancing its use in public services, pass into law.

Labour leader Sir Keir said Ms Cooper would be missed by her constituents.

“Rosie’s commitment to the Labour Party and to West Lancashire as their Member of Parliament since 2005 has been inspiring,” he said.

“As well as being a dedicated champion for her constituents in Parliament, Rosie has paved the way for the deaf community and future generations by securing the British Sign Language Act.

“Her constituents hold Rosie in the highest regard, a testimony of 17 years of hard work and commitment to them. I know she’ll be missed.

“It has been a privilege to work with Rosie and I wish her all the best in her new role and for the future.”

