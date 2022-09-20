Justice Secretary Lewis urges striking barristers to return to work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Justice Secretary Lewis urges striking barristers to return to work

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 8:59 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 9:49 pm
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

New Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis has urged striking barristers to return to work as they met with ministers for the first time since the start of their industrial action.

In a brief statement following his talks with the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) and the Bar Council, Mr Lewis – who was only appointed two weeks ago – said the discussions had been “constructive” and would continue.

His predecessor Dominic Raab previously refused to meet with the CBA during their action over pay.

The meeting was initially meant to take place last week but was delayed after the Queen’s death.

While all planned demonstrations were also postponed, the all-out strike has continued during the national mourning period.

Mr Lewis said: “Today I met the Criminal Bar Association and Bar Council to emphasise the need for striking barristers to return to work and get justice moving again.

“It was a constructive initial meeting and discussions will continue to deliver for victims.”

In a joint statement, the CBA and Bar Council said: “We’ve had a constructive introductory meeting with the Lord Chancellor (Mr Lewis)  to discuss the ongoing action of criminal law barristers.

“All are committed to finding a resolution acceptable to all and for the future of the criminal justice system. Detailed conversations now will take place as a matter of urgency.”

The CBA said that a series of demonstrations planned for Thursday have now been “paused” for a week.

Barristers in England and Wales have been taking part in a continuous walkout after their row with the Government over pay intensified.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Barristers met with the Justice Secretary on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

CBA chairman Kirsty Brimelow told MPs earlier this month the group was “absolutely willing to negotiate” and had been all year, but “there’s been no alternative (to taking action) because we’ve had absolutely no negotiation”.

Mr Raab was succeeded by Mr Lewis after becoming a high-profile casualty of incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle.

He had not met the CBA since members embarked on industrial action in April, but Ms Brimelow said meetings were requested “repeatedly”.

Some did take place with junior ministers and Ministry of Justice (MoJ) officials.

The action was “disrupting trials” and victims of crime are “suffering the most”, Ms Brimelow said as she warned defendants would “increasingly” be let out on bail as their custody time limits expire.

Criminal barristers are due to receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.

But there has been anger the proposed pay rise will not be made effective immediately and will only apply to new cases, not those already sitting in the backlog waiting to be dealt with by courts.

