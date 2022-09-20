Government pressured to ‘save billions’ on bills through insulating homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government pressured to ‘save billions’ on bills through insulating homes

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:04 am
The Government is under increasing pressure to pour more cash into insulation as assessments show it could save billions in energy costs (PA)

The Government is under increasing pressure to pour more cash into insulation as assessments show it could save billions in energy costs.

Researchers at the IPPR think tank said retrofitting England’s homes with good insulation and heat pumps could play a key role in “levelling up”, create millions of jobs and knock hundreds off household bills.

A business coalition, the Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group (EEIG), has written to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ahead of his mini-budget on Friday, urging him to invest £5 billion more to insulate UK buildings.

It comes as the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said the Government’s 2013 decision to cut support for home insulation means 10 million households have missed out on upgrades that would have cut their energy demand.

Had the improvements been made, it would have reduced bills, saving the Treasury and taxpayers around £9 billion in the first year of the energy price guarantee which caps household fuel bills to protect against soaring costs, and £18 billion over two years if prices stay high, ECIU said.

The IPPR has drawn up a 28-year plan, at an annual cost of £7 billion, to deliver energy-saving domestic upgrades across the country in a bid to ease the strain on people’s wallets and the environment.

They claim the move is “uniquely placed” to become “the cornerstone of the Government’s levelling-up strategy in England”, as those communities with the highest demand for installers tend to be current or former industrial centres and coastal communities outside London and the South East.

Gas boiler
The IPPR said all of England’s 24 million homes need upgrading (PA)

The IPPR said that all of England’s 24 million homes need upgrading, putting the country “far behind” European neighbours like Germany and France.

The UK is currently installing less than a tenth of the measures needed in its “cold, damp and leaky” housing stock to meet its net zero target, it said, with the pace of deployment required only increasing in the face of the “dire” energy price crisis.

The think tank said investing in its proposals for a multibillion pound retrofitting programme could save average households £430 per year when energy bills are capped at £2,500 this autumn, and sustain more than 1.2 million direct jobs and 1.5 million indirect jobs by 2050.

The scheme could create more than 61,200 new direct roles in the North East, equivalent to more than 5% of the total job market in the region, the IPPR said.

Money
The IPPR said its proposals could save average households £430 per year (PA)

This would represent a significantly greater benefit than the boost seen in London, it said, with just short of 139,000 new direct jobs representing slightly over 2% of total employment in the capital.

A nationwide retrofitting programme needs measures including setting a date for phasing out the sale of oil and gas boilers, introducing a “one-stop shop” for financial support, launching a “massive national information campaign”, and boosting funding to local authorities to deliver schemes in their areas.

Luke Murphy, associate director for the energy, climate, housing and infrastructure team at the IPPR, said the move is a “no-brainer”.

“This report shows that a national retrofit programme can deliver jobs and growth right across the country, and deliver levelling up at the same time. It would also lower energy bills, reduce energy demand and our dependence on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, and lessen carbon emissions.

“It’s hard to think of another intervention that could deliver on so many objectives at the same time. It’s time the Government acted and invested to upgrade our nation’s homes, making them warmer and more affordable.”

The letter to the Chancellor from the EEIG, which includes the CBI and industry body Energy UK, says efforts to make homes more efficient could save £20 billion over the next five years, helping consumers and reducing government borrowing needed to cap energy bills.

Some £3 billion should be invested in a new energy efficiency scheme over the next three years to help insulate up to two million more homes, and a further £2 billion to “supercharge” existing programmes for low income households, they urge.

Sarah Kostense-Winterton, chairman of the EEIG, said: “Energy efficiency is a triple win for the economy, energy security and boosting Britain’s health.

“The Chancellor has an opportunity to invest to save the public purse billions of pounds through simple energy saving measures which can significantly cut household bills.”

A Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Department (Beis) spokesperson said: “We wholeheartedly agree that retrofitting homes provides opportunities for economic growth and will help bring down household energy bills, which is why we are spending £6.6 billion in this parliament to improve energy efficiency of homes across the country.

“The majority of our ‘Help to Heat’ support is targeting those on low incomes and vulnerable households, which is benefiting tens of thousands of homes and delivering average savings of £300 a year on energy bills.

“Huge progress has already been made, with the number of homes with an energy efficiency rating of C or above at 46% and rising, up from just 14% in 2010.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
