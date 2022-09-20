Half a million more pensioners ‘could be dragged into tax net’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Half a million more pensioners ‘could be dragged into tax net’

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:05 am
Over half a million more retired people could be dragged into the tax net next year, according to a former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb (Joe Giddens/PA)
Over half a million more retired people could be dragged into the tax net next year, according to a former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb (Joe Giddens/PA)

Over half a million more retired people could be dragged into the “tax net” next year, according to a former Liberal Democrat pensions minister.

Sir Steve Webb, who is now a partner at pensions specialists LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock), said frozen income tax thresholds, combined with pension increases next year, may potentially pull at least another half a million pensioners into the income tax net.

LCP looked at HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures to make the estimates.

It said that in April 2022 the state pension rose by only 3.1%, yet as income tax thresholds were frozen the number of over-65s paying tax rose by 390,000 between the financial years 2021/22 and 2022/23.

With a much larger pension increase expected in April 2023, a bigger jump in the number of over-65s paying tax is expected.

LCP calculations suggest this is likely to see at least half a million more being added to the total.

Next year, the state pension is expected to rise in line with CPI (Consumer Prices Index) inflation in the year to September 2023. The August inflation figure was 9.9%.

LCP said that many occupational pensions will be increased because of inflation, although the exact rules may vary.

Sir Steve said: “Freezing tax thresholds is a stealthy way of raising tax at the best of times, but at a time of soaring inflation, freezing thresholds has a profound effect.

“During this Parliament we have already seen over a million extra pensioners dragged into the tax net, and next April’s increase is likely to add at least half a million more.

“If the Chancellor is looking for ways to cut taxes and ease cost of living pressures on those on modest incomes, he could do worse than review the long-term freeze of income tax allowances.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Over the last decade we have increased the personal allowance people have before they pay any income tax from £6,475 in 2010 to £12,570 today.

“This has lifted millions of the poorest out of paying any income tax at all, and meant a real-terms tax cut of £750 for 27 million people.

“The vast majority of taxpayers will still pay the basic rate and the UK still has the highest personal allowance in the G20.”

Editor's Picks