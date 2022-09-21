Tory MP David Duguid becomes Scotland Office minister for second time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conservative MP David Duguid has been made a junior minister in the Scotland Office – a year after leaving a similar role.

Mr Duguid had been a minister in the UK Government department from June 2020 to September 2021, but left to become a fisheries envoy for then prime minister Boris Johnson.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that the Banff and Buchan MP had once again been made a Scotland Office minister.

Mr Duguid said he is “honoured” to have been given the role.

He added: “I look forward to working with the Scottish Secretary and ministerial colleagues across the UK Government to deliver our ambitious programme for the people of Scotland and the whole UK.

“We are facing unprecedented global challenges and the UK Government is taking decisive and immediate action to help families and businesses while ensuring that we grow the economy so that everyone shares new opportunities.”