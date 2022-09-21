Businesses welcome ‘short-term fix’ as Government slashes energy bills in half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Businesses welcome ‘short-term fix’ as Government slashes energy bills in half

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 11:03 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 8:10 pm
Energy bills will still soar for businesses this winter (Alamy/PA)
Energy bills will still soar for businesses this winter (Alamy/PA)

Thousands of companies might avoid collapse this winter after the Government announced a new package of energy bill support, but business groups warned it is just a “short-term fix”.

Ministers said the new scheme could roughly halve the price paid for wholesale gas and electricity by non-domestic customers, which include schools and charities.

The Government will foot part of an organisation’s bill if the wholesale price of gas and electricity stays above a set level.

The support will work differently depending on what kind of energy tariff an organisation is on.

Ministers said the support will approximately match the per-unit price households will pay to cover the wholesale price of their energy from the start of October.

But unlike the two-year household support scheme, businesses will only be helped for six months from the start of October.

Trade groups welcomed the support, but many worried that it would not be enough or last long enough.

“We welcome Government’s quick and decisive action to provide hard-pressed businesses with a substantial short-term fix to a long-term problem,” said Matthew Fell, chief policy director at the Confederation of British Industry.

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Six months support is not enough to make plans for the future.

“We understand there are a range of unknowns for the Government in looking ahead, but without further reassurance very few firms will make plans to invest or grow.

“Some businesses will still struggle to meet their bills despite this Government intervention. The Chancellor must prioritise those firms in his mini-budget on Friday.

Kate Nicholls, boss of UKHospitality, said businesses will get “some confidence” from the support, but “we will not relent in our pursuit of a more comprehensive package to safeguard businesses and jobs”.

The Government should reduce VAT and provide relief on business rates, she said, and ensure there is no cliff edge when support is removed after six months.

Ministers said companies on a fixed-term contract signed on or before April 1 this year will see the wholesale part of their bill capped automatically.

Around three in four companies are on fixed-term contracts.

The wholesale cost is only part of the bill. It will be capped at £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas.

This is around half the expected wholesale price on the open market, and equivalent to the wholesale cap on household energy bills that will be set in October for two years.

Those who enter new fixed-price contracts after October 1 will get the same support.

Companies on default, deemed or variable tariffs will be given a per-unit discount, but the amount of support is limited.

This means that if the price on wholesale gas and electricity markets keeps soaring, their bills will go beyond those on fixed-price deals.

The Government said it is working with suppliers to ensure they offer businesses the opportunity to switch to a fixed contract.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We have stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng said the Government has acted to ‘stop businesses collapsing’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“And with our plans to boost home-grown energy supply, we will bring security to the sector, growth to the economy and secure a better deal for consumers.”

The level of support offered to companies with flexible purchase contracts, which include some of the biggest energy users, will also be capped, the Government said.

It said a pub using 4 MWh of electricity and 16 MWh of gas that signed a fixed-price contract in August could see its bill drop from £7,000 to £3,900.

Companies that are not connected to the gas or electricity grid will get some kind of equivalent support, although details will be announced later.

The support scheme will last for six months, with a review halfway through.

The Government will decide how to continue supporting the most vulnerable businesses after the scheme ends.

The green levy on companies’ energy bills will also be removed, the Government said.

Darren Jones, a Labour MP who chairs the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, said: “Capping the price for all businesses is a waste of taxpayers’ money, which should be targeted at those which need it the most.

“Why should British taxpayers collectively get into even more debt to hand over public funds to Amazon?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a bilateral with US President Joe Biden (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Biden and Truss discuss NI protocol and Russia in New York meeting
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O’Neill (Niall Carson/PA)
Window of opportunity to resolve Stormont stand-off – O’Neill
The names of those released have not been confirmed by the UK Government (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Aiden Aslin among five Britons released by pro-Russia forces in Ukraine, says MP
Liz Truss confirmed that the release of the British nationals has been secured (David Parry/PA)
Five Britons detained by pro-Russia forces in Ukraine are released
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Teacher strike moves closer as union announces vote over industrial action
Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York during her visit to attend UN General Assembly (Toby Melville/PA)
Truss’s plans for tax cuts ‘a gamble at best’, says IFS
Liberty Steel acquired the aluminium plant and two adjacent hydro power plants in 2016 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Willie Rennie: Scottish Government was ‘reckless’ over smelting plant deal
The Scottish Government is taking guidance on reforming the education system (David Jones/PA)
Somerville defends taking reform guidance from organisations facing scrapheap
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to announce plans to freeze the rate of corporation tax in his fiscal event on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Government’s corporation tax plan may hand banks a £6 billion tax cut – Lib…
Prime Minister Liz Truss (left) holds a bilateral with European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen in New York (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss and Ursula von der Leyen unite to condemn Putin’s ‘failing’ invasion

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks