Labour demands answers over what Liz Truss knew about aide’s link to FBI probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour demands answers over what Liz Truss knew about aide’s link to FBI probe

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 11:31 am
Number 10 Chief of Staff Mark Fullbrook (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Number 10 Chief of Staff Mark Fullbrook (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Labour has demanded answers after it emerged Liz Truss’s chief of staff Mark Fullbrook was questioned as a witness as part of an FBI inquiry into alleged bribery in Puerto Rico.

In a letter to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner urged him to clarify when he first became aware of the allegations.

She also pressed Mr Case on when the information was shared with the Prime Minister and whether Mr Fullbrook made any declaration of his involvement in the investigation as a witness when he took up his role in Downing Street.

Liz Truss visit to US for the United Nations General Assembly
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Toby Melville/PA)

The FBI investigation relates to allegations that financier and Tory donor Julio Herrera Velutini promised to help the former governor of Puerto Rico get re-elected if she dismissed an official investigating a bank he owned there.

He has denied the charges against him.

Mr Velutini is alleged to have paid CT Group, a political consultancy firm in which Mr Fullbrook was a senior figure, 300,000 US dollars (£260,000) for work intended to help Wanda Vazquez Garced’s ultimately unsuccessful re-election campaign in 2020.

Mr Fullbrook was only treated by the FBI as a witness and his spokesperson said he “complies with all laws and regulations in any jurisdiction… and is confident that he has done so in this matter”.

Ms Rayner said she wrote to Mr Case “in the absence of an independent adviser on ministers’ interests following the resignation of Lord Geidt” in June.

Conservative former prime minister Boris Johnson did not replace him and Ms Truss suggested she may not appoint an ethics adviser.

In her letter, Ms Rayner said the reports about Mr Fullbrook were “incredibly alarming revelations which the public will rightly want clarity on”.

“The allegations about the new Prime Minister’s most senior adviser once again prompt questions about this Government’s ethics, values and basic standards of decency,” she wrote.

“Public trust is already hanging by a thread.

“These revelations have hallmarks of a Government that continues to disregard basic standards of decency, and an utter disregard for British national security. It increasingly looks like more of the same under the new Prime Minister.

Ministers’ standards
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“In the interest of transparency and out of respect for our democratic institutions, I urge you to clarify when you were first made aware of these allegations.

“Importantly, at what stage was this knowledge shared with the Prime Minister? Were any declarations made by Mr Fullbrook about his involvement in this investigation when he took on the position of chief of staff?”

Ms Rayner later accused Ms Truss of preserving an “ethical vacuum at the heart of Downing Street”, adding: “While Labour has a plan to clean up politics with our Independent Ethics and Integrity Commission, the Conservatives under Liz Truss show all the signs of letting sleaze fester in Number 10.”

Ms Truss has given her “full support” to Mr Fullbrook.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the Prime Minister stands 100% behind him and “he has her full support”.

Asked whether Mr Fullbrook informed her about the case before she appointed him chief of staff, Ms Truss told reporters on the plane on her way to New York: “All staff being appointed by the Government go through a proper process. And that is exactly what has happened with Mark Fullbrook.”

Pressed further, she added: “We have a propriety and ethics team which make sure that everybody is properly going through the process.”

A spokesman for Mr Fullbrook said: “As has been made repeatedly clear, Mr Fullbrook is committed to and complies with all laws and regulations in any jurisdiction in which he works and is confident that he has done so in this matter.

“Indeed, Mark Fullbrook is a witness in this matter and has fully, completely and voluntarily engaged with the US authorities in this matter, as he would always do in any circumstance in which his assistance is sought by authorities.

“The work was engaged only by Mr Herrera and only to conduct opinion research for him and no one else.

“Mr Fullbrook never did any work for, nor presented any research findings to, the governor or her campaign. There has been no engagement since.

“Mr Fullbrook understands that there are active legal proceedings against other individuals and entities. It would therefore be inappropriate to comment further.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a bilateral with US President Joe Biden (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Biden and Truss discuss NI protocol and Russia in New York meeting
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O’Neill (Niall Carson/PA)
Window of opportunity to resolve Stormont stand-off – O’Neill
The names of those released have not been confirmed by the UK Government (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Aiden Aslin among five Britons released by pro-Russia forces in Ukraine, says MP
Liz Truss confirmed that the release of the British nationals has been secured (David Parry/PA)
Five Britons detained by pro-Russia forces in Ukraine are released
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Teacher strike moves closer as union announces vote over industrial action
Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York during her visit to attend UN General Assembly (Toby Melville/PA)
Truss’s plans for tax cuts ‘a gamble at best’, says IFS
Liberty Steel acquired the aluminium plant and two adjacent hydro power plants in 2016 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Willie Rennie: Scottish Government was ‘reckless’ over smelting plant deal
The Scottish Government is taking guidance on reforming the education system (David Jones/PA)
Somerville defends taking reform guidance from organisations facing scrapheap
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to announce plans to freeze the rate of corporation tax in his fiscal event on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Government’s corporation tax plan may hand banks a £6 billion tax cut – Lib…
Prime Minister Liz Truss (left) holds a bilateral with European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen in New York (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss and Ursula von der Leyen unite to condemn Putin’s ‘failing’ invasion

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks