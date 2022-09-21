Patients required to wait in cars at busy A&E departments, health board says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patients required to wait in cars at busy A&E departments, health board says

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 3:50 pm
A&E waiting times in Scotland have hit the worst level on record (Peter Byrne/PA)
Patients waiting to be seen at A&E are being asked to wait in their cars due to distancing measures in hospitals, a health board has said.

The Scottish Daily Mail reported the issue on Wednesday, which NHS Lanarkshire said was as a result of “extremely busy periods” at its three emergency departments.

Some Covid-19 mitigation measures, including the wearing of masks and one-metre social distancing, are still in place in hospitals, meaning waiting rooms can become crowded, the health board said.

The news comes as recent figures show A&E waiting times at an all-time high.

Statistics released on Tuesday showed that just 63.5% of attendances at A&E in the week up to September 11 were seen within the Scottish Government’s four-hour standard.

Of the 27,097 attendances during that week, a record number of people waited more than four hours, at 9,895.

Meanwhile, the number of people waiting more than eight hours was 3,367 – a new high – while 1,257 people waited longer than 12 hours, prompting Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to say the waits were “not acceptable”.

Dr John Keaney, an acute medical doctor and consultant in emergency medicine at NHS Lanarkshire said: “All three of our emergency departments continue to experience extremely busy periods and there is constant pressure on the availability of both beds in the hospital and cubicles in the emergency departments.

“With so many people attending, at times we struggle with space in our emergency department waiting rooms. The wearing of face coverings and physical distance measures remain a requirement in hospitals. This is why we may ask people to wait in their cars but only if it is safe to do so.

“We prioritise and treat people based on the seriousness of their condition. All transfers are clinically assessed to ensure they are safe if transferring by non-ambulance transport.”

