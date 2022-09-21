Government’s corporation tax plan may hand banks a £6 billion tax cut – Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government’s corporation tax plan may hand banks a £6 billion tax cut – Lib Dems

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 5:25 pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to announce plans to freeze the rate of corporation tax in his fiscal event on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Liberal Democrats have accused the Government of planning to give big banks an effective tax cut of more than £6 billion over two years, as Liz Truss plans to axe the proposed increase in corporation tax.

The pledge to change course on the planned rise in corporation tax was a centrepiece of Ms Truss’s campaign to become Conservative leader, with the change expected to form part of the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday.

But Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey hit out at the plan, calling it “shameful” as he cited new research suggesting that big banks and finance companies would see tax cuts of £2.6 billion in 2023/24, followed by another tax cut of £3.6 billion the following year.

The research, by the House of Commons Library, was commissioned by the Lib Dems and the party is calling on the Prime Minister and Chancellor not to go ahead with the plan to freeze the tax.

The finance and insurance industry, the party said, would benefit more than any other sector from the plan.

Tiverton and Honiton by-election
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“It is shameful that the Conservatives are choosing to cut taxes for the big banks, while leaving families and pensioners still struggling to pay their bills this winter.

“The action taken by the Government will still see people’s energy bills double compared to last year. Meanwhile, big banks will be celebrating a bumper payday under the Conservatives as families have to choose between going cold or hungry.

Ms Truss, who has taken charge in Number 10 amid an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis and surging inflation, has placed tax cuts at the centre of her plan to spur growth in the UK.

Speaking in New York to bosses from firms including Google, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase, the Prime Minister said that her Government wanted “lower, simpler taxes in the UK to incentivise investment, to get more businesses going in the UK, but also to encourage more people to go into work”.

Commons Library researchers calculated the tax savings expected for the financial and insurance industry by multiplying each industry’s average share of corporation tax liabilities in 2017/18 and 2019/20 by the estimated revenue that would be raised in 2023/24 and 2023/24 from increasing the rate of corporation tax to 25% as planned.

“It is time Liz Truss put the British people first by scrapping this bankers’ tax cut and helping hard-pressed families instead,” Sir Ed said.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.

