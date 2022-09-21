Biden ‘amazed’ at size of queue for Queen’s lying in state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biden ‘amazed’ at size of queue for Queen’s lying in state

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 8:49 pm
Members of the public queued for hours for the Queen’s lying in state (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Members of the public queued for hours for the Queen’s lying in state (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Joe Biden has spoken of his amazement at the thousands of people who joined the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

The US president, who was speaking as he met Liz Truss at a UN summit in New York, described it as an “honour” to be able to pay his respects to the late monarch in Westminster Hall where her coffin was on display for four days.

Mr Biden was among the hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries who gathered in London for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (right) view the coffin of the Queen lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, with US ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley (Joe Giddens/PA)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (right) view the coffin of the Queen lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, with US ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley (Joe Giddens/PA)

The president made reference to the scale of the queue, which stretched across London and saw many mourners wait overnight for their chance to say goodbye to the Queen.

Around 250,000 people are believed to have filed past the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

Mr Biden said he was amazed by the thousands who queued through the night, saying “it was an honour for my wife and I to be able to pay our respects” both in Westminster Hall and then at the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

“I was amazed and overwhelmed by the affection of the British people and the world, quite frankly, even the thousands of thousands of people who stayed all night just to pay their respects was enormous.”

