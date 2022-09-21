Chancellor ‘had the right’ to sack top civil servant, says ex-Treasury minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Chancellor ‘had the right’ to sack top civil servant, says ex-Treasury minister

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 9:19 pm
Simon Clarke is a former chief secretary to the Treasury (Steve Parsons/PA)
Simon Clarke is a former chief secretary to the Treasury (Steve Parsons/PA)

The former chief secretary to the Treasury and a key Liz Truss ally has said he never had a problem with a top Whitehall mandarin sacked by the new Government.

Simon Clarke, the current Levelling Up Secretary, told ITV’s Peston programme that he never personally had an issue with the most senior official at the Treasury, permanent secretary Sir Tom Scholar.

Sir Tom’s sacking, on the first day of the new administration, prompted accusations that the new administration was treating the civil service “improperly”.

Prime Minister Ms Truss has previously railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” and the decision to get rid of Sir Tom, on the first day of her new Government, was seen as a signal of her determination to change the direction of economic policy.

Mr Clarke defended the sacking however, suggesting it was in the gift of the new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

“This is a question about what a new Chancellor has the right to do when he or she enters office to make sure that they have the right team around them to deliver the programme that they are embarking upon.

“And in that sense this is a perfectly normal choice. I mean Terry Burns left the Treasury shortly after Gordon Brown became chancellor back in 1998. You need to have people with whom you can work.”

