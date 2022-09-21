More planning needed to tackle rising child poverty, says Audit Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More planning needed to tackle rising child poverty, says Audit Scotland

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 12:04 am
Child poverty targets were set in 2017 (Ian West/PA)
More planning is needed to address child poverty in Scotland, which has increased since targets were set in 2017, a report has said.

Audit Scotland’s briefing paper said more than a quarter of children in Scotland were living in poverty before the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis will make the situation worse.

The report said policies and spending remain more focused on helping children out of poverty than on long-term measures to prevent it.

In 2017, the Scottish Parliament set statutory targets for the Scottish Government to significantly reduce four key indicators of child poverty by 2023/24, and then again by 2030/31.

The most commonly used indicator, relative child poverty, increased from an average of 21% across 2011-14 to 24% across 2017-20.

In 2019/20, pre-dating Covid-19, the latest single-year data available, indicates that 260,000 children (26%) were living in poverty.

Problems with data collection during the pandemic meant figures for 2020/21 were not published.

The target for 2023/24 is for relative child poverty to fall to 18%.

Stephen Boyle
Stephen Boyle said ministers should act now (Audit Scotland/PA)

The report recommends consistent use of the suite of child poverty indicators to reflect the impact of cost of living increases.

Audit Scotland noted that 10 years ago the Christie Commission recommended the Scottish Government and councils shift more focus to preventing poverty.

Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland, said: “Poverty affects every aspect of a child’s wellbeing and life chances and has wider implications for society.

“The Scottish Government needs to work with its partners to quickly set out the detail of how the second child poverty plan will be delivered, monitored and evaluated.

Children playing in a street
The Scottish Government said tackling child poverty was a ‘national mission’ (Dave Thompson/PA)

“Government policy takes time to have an impact on child poverty and so it is essential ministers also act now to set out options for reaching their long-term targets in 2030.”

William Moyes, chair of the Accounts Commission, said: “Councils have a key role to play in tackling child poverty through measures such as housing, education, childcare and employability. But there is limited information available across councils about what they are doing and its impact.

“Better collection and sharing of information about councils’ child poverty work will help support learning and improvement across Scotland.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Tackling child poverty is a national mission.

“We invested an estimated £8.5 billion in supporting low income households between 2018-22, of which £3.3 billion directly benefitted children.

“Our second tackling child poverty delivery plan, ‘Best Start, Bright Futures’, sets out our actions to tackle child poverty still further, including our focus on long-term parental employment support, increased social security, and measures to reduce household costs.

“This includes increasing the Scottish Child Payment to £25 per eligible child per week from 14 November, a 150% increase within 8 months,  with the ‘game-changing’ anti-poverty benefit also opening to applications for eligible under-16s from that date.

“We welcome the Audit Scotland briefing paper and, together with our partners, will give it careful consideration.”

The Scottish Government said its latest progress report showed it had delivered on all 68 of its committed actions, including introducing the Scottish Child Payment.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Miles Briggs said the government’s record was ‘dismal’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

Responding to the report, Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs said: “Audit Scotland have delivered a damning, but fully justified, criticism of the SNP Government’s dismal record on child poverty.

“They point out that levels of child poverty have risen since SNP ministers set targets in 2017, and highlight the lack of long-term measures to prevent it and the need for more joint planning between the Scottish Government and local councils.”

He continued: “If the SNP’s latest child poverty plan is to have any chance of success, they must reverse years of local government funding cuts and give Scotland’s councils the resources required to tackle this issue.”

