Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford ‘set to announce his resignation’

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 12:47 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 2:09 am
Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner.

Sky News reports Mr Byford’s departure from the role, which he has held since 2020, is expected to be announced on Thursday morning.

It comes just weeks after Mr Byford helped deliver a deal with the Department for Transport over a funding package to help the service cope with potential lost revenue caused by uncertainty over post-pandemic demand.

Barking Riverside rail extension
Mr Byford (left) with London mayor Sadiq Khan (Yui Mok/PA)

TfL expects to receive around £1.2 billion of funding from the Government until the end of March 2024 to help, should passenger numbers not recover at the budgeted rate.

However London mayor Sadiq Khan warned a “significant funding gap” remained, and on Wednesday announced £500m would be made available to help TfL make up for any shortfall between now and when the Government funding deal expires.

Sky reports Mr Byford notified Mr Khan of his intention to resign several months ago, and he is expected to leave before the end of the year.

Nick Rogers, GLA Conservatives transport spokesperson, said news of Mr Byford’s resignation puts Mr Khan’s mayoralty “in chaos”.

He said: “Last month, evidence of his poor conduct towards the former Met Police commissioner came to light. Now he has lost his TfL commissioner, who was forced to spend two years navigating the mayor’s needless political games over the TfL deal.

“Andy Byford deserves our gratitude for his hard work managing TfL; his departure is the city’s loss. London, however, deserves a new mayor.”

On top of the pandemic, the 57-year-old steered the organisation through a number of substantial challenges including massive industrial action, delivery of the £19 billion Elizabeth line, and an influx into the capital of thousands of passengers for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and to pay their respects after her death.

