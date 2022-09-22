Therese Coffey denies being ‘part-time’ Health Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Therese Coffey denies being ‘part-time’ Health Secretary

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 9:55 am
Newly installed Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey leaving Downing Street, London (PA)
Newly installed Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey leaving Downing Street, London (PA)

Liz Truss’ closest ally Therese Coffey has denied that her role as Deputy Prime Minister meant she was only a part-time Health Secretary.

Ms Coffey has her own office in No 10 and plays a key role at the heart of the new Prime Minister’s administration.

But she insisted the NHS plan being set out on Thursday showed she was focused on her job as Health and Social Care Secretary.

Ms Coffey has an office in Downing Street previously used by the No 10 director of communications, in a sign of how closely she is working with Ms Truss.

Cabinet meeting
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary Therese Coffey in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“What we’re doing is working together so that the Prime Minister has at hand the person who’s in charge of the money, that’s the Chancellor, but also the Chief Whip, and indeed me as Deputy Prime Minister,” she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Ms Coffey said she “will be chairing things like the Home Affairs Committee and different elements like that” within Government.

“I’m here to support the Prime Minister deliver on what she set out to the Conservative Party membership and to the country during the summer.”

Good Morning Britain presenter and former Labour cabinet minister Ed Balls said he had turned down a similar dual role under Gordon Brown because he wanted to focus on his then job as children’s secretary.

Asked if it was possible to do both of her jobs properly, she told him: “I’m conscious that in two weeks we’ve already pulled together our plan for patients and we will continue to develop that.”

She added: “I don’t think it will be a case of being part-time… We don’t have fixed working hours.

“We continue to do what we do right across Government in order to make sure we function effectively as a Government and I’m looking forward to being part of that.”

