Energy support for businesses will continue after six months, Rees-Mogg insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Energy support for businesses will continue after six months, Rees-Mogg insists

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 12:03 pm
Jacob Rees-Mogg (House of Commons/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg (House of Commons/PA)

Energy support will be available to businesses next year, with the current “broad brush” policy replaced by a targeted approach, the Business Secretary has said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted there would be further support after April 1, after announcing the Government would for the next six months foot part of the rocketing energy bills faced by businesses, charities, schools and hospitals.

In the Commons, the Business Secretary said a planned three-month review of the measures will be an opportunity to decide which organisations will need continuing support after April.

Alison Thewliss
Alison Thewliss (Jane Barlow/PA)

SNP MP Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central) told MPs a meat manufacturer in her constituency had been quoted a 345% increase in its electricity costs.

She said: “While I appreciate what his plans may be to help them in the next six months, what can he offer them after the end of that six months, because a 345% increase in just electricity costs could put this business under?”

Mr Rees-Mogg responded: “We have done this on a completely broad brush basis because at the moment that’s the right thing to do, it’s needed urgently.

“However, we do need to examine exactly who ought to benefit in a review and then have that announced in plenty of time for April 1 to see what level of support is needed for the longer term.”

He had earlier told the Commons: “The three-month review is taking place to work out who will need support to ensure that support is properly targeted.

“What has been done at the moment is an immediate response to an extreme crisis to benefit everybody. But not everybody necessarily needs the same level of support.”

Mr Rees-Mogg would not say when further detail about Government plans for off-grid energy consumers would be announced, when asked by Conservative former minister Julian Smith.

“What we are looking at is the comparables because the heating oil price has not risen as much as the gas price, and we need to be fair to all users, and we are working on that currently,” he said.

He did set out a “broad timeframe” to help businesses in Northern Ireland with rising energy costs before the end of October.

Ian Paisley
Ian Paisley (House of Commons/PA)

DUP MP Ian Paisley (North Antrim) told the Commons: “Thousands of businesses in Northern Ireland are small and medium-sized enterprises. They actually can’t wait now for legislation.

“So I am wondering if he can now commit to an emergency instrument or provision before December of this year?”

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “This House, when called upon, can act remarkably swiftly.

“The intention is that we should introduce legislation in October, and pass it by the end of October, and that it should take effect from October 1, to ensure that non-domestic users in the whole of the United Kingdom are helped, but that everybody in Northern Ireland should be helped as well.

“That is the broad timeframe and I hope that the House will co-operate with that timetable because obviously that is necessary for expedited legislation.”

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds welcomed the Government’s “conversion” to the freezing of energy prices, but added: “We must all acknowledge, for too many companies, this news will already have come too late to save them.”

He also questioned how the support would be paid for, telling MPs: “This Government says it cannot cost this package. But it’s clearly expensive.

“This Government says it can cut taxes, increase spending, increase borrowing and magically pay for that through higher growth that after 12 years in office has completely eluded them.

“This is fantasy economics and is a threat to British businesses and the financial stability of this country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto flight (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto plane
On the campaign trail, Liz Truss pledged to put £13 billion into social care (Alamy/PA)
Calls for Liz Truss to honour pledge to put £13bn into social care
Nearly three out of four electric vehicle owners are unhappy with the UK’s public charging infrastructure, a new survey suggests (John Walton/PA)
Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure – survey
Firearms on show after they were handed in at a police station (Lucinda Cameron/PA)
MPs to examine firearms licensing in Scotland
Four universities will sign an agreement to work more closely to improve BSL and deaf studies (Queen Margaret University/PA)
Edinburgh universities unite in pledge to improve British sign language provision
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has led the review (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour constitutional review suggests abolishing House of Lords
Sarah Olney said Liz Truss should cancel Parliament’s recess to pass the extra measures needed to support families and businesses this winter (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Lib Dems demand scrapping of MPs’ recess to allow scrutiny of mini-budget
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to deliver his mini-budget on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor to set out plans for ‘new era focused on growth’ in mini-budget
Kwasi Kwarteng will announce the creation of investment zones (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kwarteng to announce plans for low-tax investment zones
Shaun Pinner’s family (Pinner family/PA)
It has been harrowing time, says family of Briton freed by Russian-backed forces

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks