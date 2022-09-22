Councils facing ‘huge’ costs from wage bills and energy, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Councils facing ‘huge’ costs from wage bills and energy, MSPs told

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 12:33 pm
A Holyrood committee heard from a number of groups (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Holyrood committee heard from a number of groups (Jane Barlow/PA)

Councils are facing “huge” costs as a result of rising wage bills and energy inflation, MSPs have been told.

Sarah Watters, director of resources at local government body Cosla, said there was a “mismatch” between what councils could afford and the external pressures they are facing.

On Thursday, Holyrood’s Covid Recovery Committee heard evidence from a number of groups about the Scottish Government’s coronavirus recovery strategy.

Ms Watters said: “Not only is demand for services increasing because of all the crises that are out there: in social care, business support all sorts of areas; actually the cost of providing services because of inflationary pressures is huge.”

Councils and their associated services are “huge” users of energy, she added.

Ms Watters continued: “I think a very live issue is pay inflation, for Cosla that is a very live issue.

“We’ve got to realise that there is a mismatch between what we are able to offer our workforce and what’s happening in the external context.

“And I think what we’re going to see is that ripple right through the whole supply chain of local government.”

Cost of living crisis
Inflationary pressures are said to be one of the biggest issues for the Scottish Government (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The increase in the “real living wage” was welcome but would also add to costs for councils, she said.

Hourly rates under the voluntary scheme are rising by £1 to £10.90 across the UK and by 90p to £11.95 in London.

Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, also addressed the committee, saying inflationary pressures were “one of the biggest issues the Scottish Government are facing”.

For some organisations, the difficulties due to the pandemic have “paled” in comparison to the current inflation pressure and what is expected over the winter, he said.

She expected the Chancellor’s mini budget, due to be announced on Friday, would not contain as much detail as a normal Budget.

Alfrun Tryggvadottir of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) told the committee that other European countries are facing similar challenges to Scotland.

She highlighted the importance of spending reviews to analyse whether Government spending was providing benefit to citizens.

Scotland and the UK’s spending review processes are different from the OECD’s definition, as they are linked to the budget-setting system, she said.

