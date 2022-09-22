Up to £50m to be made available to increase housing for Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Up to £50m to be made available to increase housing for Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 1:45 pm
Up to £50 million will be made available to increase housing for those coming to Scotland from Ukraine (Victoria Jones/PA)
Up to £50 million will be made available to increase housing for those coming to Scotland from Ukraine (Victoria Jones/PA)

Councils and registered social landlords will be able to apply for funding from the Scottish Government to bring properties into use for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Scotland.

Up to £50 million will be made available through the Ukraine Longer-Term Resettlement Fund in a bid to increase the supply of housing for those fleeing the war in their home country.

The fund looks to assist in refurbishing properties that otherwise would not be up for let.

There will then be an option to rent the homes for up to three years – in line with visa length – after which some will continue to be available as social rented homes.

Neil Gray, the minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, said: “We are providing sanctuary to more displaced people per head of population than any other part of the UK.

“Over the past seven months more than 18,411 have arrived into the UK with a sponsor located in Scotland. This exceeds our initial commitment to support and welcome 3,000 people and we are proud we have been able to provide a place of safety.

“We don’t want people spending any longer than necessary in temporary accommodation so we are working hard to find longer-term, sustainable accommodation.

“We have been working closely with local authorities and social landlords on proposals which could help meet the longer-term needs of displaced people from Ukraine.

“This fund will boost the supply of homes by bringing empty properties back into use across the country.”

