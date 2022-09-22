Why has the Bank of England raised interest rates, and what does it mean?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Why has the Bank of England raised interest rates, and what does it mean?

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 3:39 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 4:05 pm
Interest rates have been lifted but what does this mean for UK households? (Geoff Caddick/PA)
Interest rates have been lifted but what does this mean for UK households? (Geoff Caddick/PA)

The Bank of England said that it would hike interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25% on Thursday.

It means that rates are now at their highest level since 2008 and could rise even further as the central bank looks to grapple soaring inflation.

But what does the rate hike actually mean for households? And does anyone stand to gain? The PA news agency explores the implications here.

– Why are rates rising so much?

The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation under control, targeting 2% a year.

But in recent months inflation has started to run away. It hit 9.9% in August and despite Government action to freeze energy bills is still expected to strike a new 40-year-high “just below 11%”, according to a new forecast from the Bank.

Members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said on Thursday that inflation is likely to sustain at high levels following the energy support for households, as it will boost many people’s spending power.

But by increasing interest rates, the Bank makes it more expensive to borrow money, so people are therefore likely to spend less.

If people – and businesses – are forced to spend less, demand will decrease, and prices will fall, or at least the rises will mellow.

ECONOMY Rates
Interest rates were increase by 0.5 percentage points (PA Graphics/PA)

– How will the interest rate hike impact people?

The most obvious impact is that it will become more expensive for people to pay off their mortgages.

People taking out a new loan will soon be quoted a higher interest rate as a result of the Bank’s change.

And those whose mortgages are being renegotiated will likely have to deal with larger bills than they had in the past.

Trade association UK Finance said that the rate rise would likely cost the average person with a tracker mortgage nearly £600 a year.

– Why is the cost of living soaring so much?

Inflation is a measure of how much the price of the things that the average household buys is changing.

It is likely to peak in October, largely due to the amount that people pay for the energy they use to run their homes.

Energy prices will contribute around 40% of the inflation that the Bank is expecting in October.

Nevertheless, the Bank highlighted that the decision by Liz Truss’ new Government to freeze energy bills at £2,500 for an average household means inflation will not soar as high as previously expected.

– Who benefits from the interest rate hike?

Savers will benefit a little from the rate hike as the banks they keep their money with are likely to increase the amount of interest they pay on deposits.

The average rates being offered on some savings accounts have reached their highest level in nearly a decade, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk.

However, many savings accounts have not seen their rates lifted yet towards the levels of interest rate rises.

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest said: “While banks and building societies are quick to apply higher rates to debt, they can be a little slower to deliver the good news to savers.”

The impact of the increased interest that savers get will also be more than offset by inflation, which is more than decimating savings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto flight (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto plane
On the campaign trail, Liz Truss pledged to put £13 billion into social care (Alamy/PA)
Calls for Liz Truss to honour pledge to put £13bn into social care
Nearly three out of four electric vehicle owners are unhappy with the UK’s public charging infrastructure, a new survey suggests (John Walton/PA)
Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure – survey
Firearms on show after they were handed in at a police station (Lucinda Cameron/PA)
MPs to examine firearms licensing in Scotland
Four universities will sign an agreement to work more closely to improve BSL and deaf studies (Queen Margaret University/PA)
Edinburgh universities unite in pledge to improve British sign language provision
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has led the review (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour constitutional review suggests abolishing House of Lords
Sarah Olney said Liz Truss should cancel Parliament’s recess to pass the extra measures needed to support families and businesses this winter (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Lib Dems demand scrapping of MPs’ recess to allow scrutiny of mini-budget
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to deliver his mini-budget on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor to set out plans for ‘new era focused on growth’ in mini-budget
Kwasi Kwarteng will announce the creation of investment zones (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kwarteng to announce plans for low-tax investment zones
Shaun Pinner’s family (Pinner family/PA)
It has been harrowing time, says family of Briton freed by Russian-backed forces

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks