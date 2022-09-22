Independent review of skills development system in Scotland launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Independent review of skills development system in Scotland launched

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 4:20 pm
Jamie Hepburn (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)
Jamie Hepburn (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

An independent review into Scotland’s skills system has been launched to ensure the process is “fit for purpose”, the Scottish Government announced.

Announcing the review in the chamber, Youth Employment and Training Minister Jamie Hepburn said Scotland performs well in post-school education.

Scotland has the highest share of the population aged 25 to 64 with at least tertiary education compared with other EU countries, according to the most recent data.

And the Scottish Employer Perspectives survey showed the majority of employers are satisfied with the skill levels of those moving to work from education.

In 2021, 68% found school leavers recruited to be well or very well prepared and the figure rose to 78% for college leavers and 80% for those transitioning from university.

However, Mr Hepburn told MSPs of the need to respond to the increasing number of people who will need upskilling as a result of the changing economic landscape.

The review will be led by James Withers, former chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, and will seek to take advantage of new opportunities such as the digital transformation.

It will include focusing on how to continue the process of better aligning the responsibilities of Skills Development Scotland and the Scottish Funding Council, looking at areas such as the design and delivery of training, apprenticeship programmes, regional and sectoral skills planning and employer engagement.

Mr Hepburn said: “While the foundations of Scotland’s post-school education and skills system are strong, we need a skills system that meets the demands of an ever-changing world.

“That skills system has to be simple, people-focused and built on effective collaboration across sectors and regions – between the public sector and business, and across our public bodies.

“We must also ensure our skills delivery landscape can drive forward our ambitions in the National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

“James Withers has a wealth of experience in industry that will bring objectivity, creativity and rigour to the independent review.

“The review will engage widely with stakeholders across the skills and education landscape, including of course the staff of our agencies, and it will report to ministers by spring 2023.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Pam Gosal said more work needed to be done to immediately address the employment skills shortages.

She said: “I had hoped today’s statement would outline bold reform to the Scottish Government’s approach to skills delivery.

“Instead, we are looking at a mere rearranging of the deck chairs. This review will need to bring about real structural changes in order to see genuine improvement.”

