Boris Johnson inadvertently thanks Vladimir Putin for ‘inspirational leadership’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson inadvertently thanks Vladimir Putin for ‘inspirational leadership’

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 5:41 pm
Conservative former prime minister Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA)
Conservative former prime minister Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA)

Boris Johnson made a significant verbal slip-up as he thanked Vladimir Putin instead of Volodymyr Zelensky for his “inspirational leadership”.

In his first major contribution as a backbench MP during a Commons debate, the Conservative former prime minister said it is important to “double down in our defence of the Ukrainians” if Mr Putin doubles down on his “aggression”.

As he listed the reasons why Ukraine’s counter-offensive is proving to be successful, though, Mr Johnson inadvertently thanked Mr Putin for his “inspirational leadership”, before quickly correcting himself and thanking Mr Zelensky.

He said: “Thanks to the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces, thanks in part to the weapons that we are proud to be offering, I congratulate my right honourable friend (James Heappey) on his description of the work of the UK armed forces, the weapons that we’re sending, the huge list…

“Thanks also, of course, to the inspirational leadership of Vladimir Putin…”

Mr Johnson immediately realised his mistake and added: “The inspirational leadership of Volodymyr Zelensky, forgive me, the Russian forces have, in recent days been expelled from large parts of the north-east of the country around Kharkiv.

“And they are under increasing pressure in Kherson in the south, and I have no doubt whatever that the Ukrainians will win.”

Mr Johnson’s slip-up came during a general debate on the situation in Ukraine.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson reading a tribute out in the House of Commons, London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (PA Wire/PA Images)
Boris Johnson speaking in the Commons as MPs paid tribute to the Queen (PA)

It was the second time the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip made a backbench contribution in the Commons.

In his first appearance since standing down as prime minister, Mr Johnson paid tribute to the Queen in the special two-day event in Parliament.

During his speech on Ukraine, Mr Johnson also said the UK must be prepared to give “more military assistance” and “more economic support” to Kyiv.

He said: “If Putin is going to double down on his aggression, then we must double down in our defence of the Ukrainians, and we must be prepared to give more military assistance and more economic support, and I welcome warmly the announcements from this Government this week.”

Mr Johnson also warned against encouraging Ukrainians to do a deal to “trade land for peace” to allow Russian gas to flow to Europe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto flight (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto plane
On the campaign trail, Liz Truss pledged to put £13 billion into social care (Alamy/PA)
Calls for Liz Truss to honour pledge to put £13bn into social care
Nearly three out of four electric vehicle owners are unhappy with the UK’s public charging infrastructure, a new survey suggests (John Walton/PA)
Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure – survey
Firearms on show after they were handed in at a police station (Lucinda Cameron/PA)
MPs to examine firearms licensing in Scotland
Four universities will sign an agreement to work more closely to improve BSL and deaf studies (Queen Margaret University/PA)
Edinburgh universities unite in pledge to improve British sign language provision
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has led the review (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour constitutional review suggests abolishing House of Lords
Sarah Olney said Liz Truss should cancel Parliament’s recess to pass the extra measures needed to support families and businesses this winter (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Lib Dems demand scrapping of MPs’ recess to allow scrutiny of mini-budget
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to deliver his mini-budget on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor to set out plans for ‘new era focused on growth’ in mini-budget
Kwasi Kwarteng will announce the creation of investment zones (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kwarteng to announce plans for low-tax investment zones
Shaun Pinner’s family (Pinner family/PA)
It has been harrowing time, says family of Briton freed by Russian-backed forces

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks