DWP 'on track' with £150 cost-of-living payments to people with disabilities

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 6:07 pm
The Department for Work and Pensions has said it remains on track to deliver one-off £150 cost-of-living payments for people with disabilities (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Department for Work and Pensions has said it remains on track to deliver one-off £150 cost-of-living payments for people with disabilities (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said it remains on track to deliver one-off £150 cost-of-living payments to the vast majority of eligible people with disabilities by the start of October.

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has said that people should be kept informed about exactly when they can expect money to hit their bank accounts.

Around six million people are due to receive a £150 disability cost-of-living payment.

The DWP previously said people would start receiving payments from Tuesday this week – and that the vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October.

The DWP said on Thursday that it still expects this to be the case, with more payments expected to be sent out next week than this week. It said an “operational issue” meant fewer payments were sent out this week.

MoneySavingExpert.com founder Mr Lewis said: “A few days before the then chancellor Rishi Sunak announced his energy package back in May, he called me to get some rough feedback on what he had planned.

“In that conversation I raised the need for specific help for people with disabilities, many of whom by necessity have far increased energy usage. On the back of that he agreed to do something, though caveated that it wouldn’t be much as it was interlinked with the £650 payment for those on benefits.

“I believe that is when the £150 payment was born. It’s not a huge amount, but for many struggling, everything counts right now.

“That was four months ago. Many people have been eagerly, needily, waiting for it.

“We were told the payments would start on Tuesday. Yet when I asked on social media yesterday, among thousands of responses, not a soul had received it. Of course the promise is it will be paid by October, so that hasn’t been breached.

“Yet for people in a desperate situation, expectation management is crucial and so I’d call on DWP to give better information on exactly when people can expect the money in their bank account.”

Payments will be automatic, so people should watch out for texts and emails from fraudsters asking for their personal details.

