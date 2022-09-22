Foreign Secretary urges countries to reject Putin’s ‘sham referenda’ in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Foreign Secretary urges countries to reject Putin’s ‘sham referenda’ in Ukraine

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 6:17 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 7:56 pm
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Victoria Jones/PA)

The “devastating consequences” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine become clearer every day, the Foreign Secretary has told a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

James Cleverly called on countries to reject the “charade” of referenda he said Russian President Vladimir Putin will use to annex swathes of Ukrainian territory and further escalate his aggression.

The Security Council meeting in New York came a day after the Ukraine conflict threatened to spiral into a nuclear crisis as Mr Putin warned his country would use “all the means at our disposal” to protect itself.

The Russian president also moved to annex Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine, and announced a partial military mobilisation as the Kremlin attempts to regain ground in the face of a counterattack by Ukraine’s forces.

Mr Cleverly addressed his counterparts at the special foreign minister-level meeting of the Security Council on atrocities committed in Ukraine.

He said: “Every day the devastating consequences of Russia’s invasion become more clear…

“We see the mounting evidence of Russian atrocities against civilians, including indiscriminate shelling and targeted attacks on over 200 medical facilities and 40 educational institutions and horrific acts of sexual violence.”

He said in parts of Ukraine under Russian control, civilians are subject to torture, arbitrary detention and forced deportation to Russia.

The Foreign Secretary spoke right after Sergei Lavrov, but the Russian foreign minister left the chamber straight after his turn.

Mr Lavrov sought to justify Russia’s invasion by claiming “radical forces” and “neo-Nazis” had been ruling Ukraine since 2014 “as a result of an armed coup with direct support of western countries”.

Mr Cleverly said: “Today I have listened to further instalments of Russia’s catalogues of distortions, dishonesty and disinformation.

“He’s left the chamber, I’m not surprised. I don’t think Mr Lavrov wants to hear the collective condemnation of this council.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Cleverly argued that Moscow plans to fix the results of referenda on becoming parts of Russia due to be held in Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.

He said: “We have information which means that we know that Russia is about to hold sham referenda on sovereign Ukrainian territory with no basis in law under the threat of violence after mass displacements of people in areas that voted overwhelmingly for Ukrainian independence.

“We know what Vladimir Putin is doing. He is planning to fabricate the outcome of those referenda, he is planning to use that to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory, and he is planning to use it as a further pretext to escalate his aggression.

“We call on all countries to reject this charade and to refuse to recognise any results.”

Russia is outnumbered on the Security Council, but any meaningful action on Ukraine by the 15-member body has been hampered because it is a veto-wielding permanent member.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken earlier told the meeting that “one man chose this war, one man can end it”.

“If Russia stops fighting, the war ends, but if Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends,” he said.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan briefed the council, which was meeting during the UN General Assembly.

World leaders and senior diplomats from across the globe descended on New York for the annual meeting this week, with Mr Cleverly attending as part of a UK delegation headed by Liz Truss – his first overseas trip since taking the role.

In her summit speech, the Prime Minister said Mr Putin was desperately trying to justify a “catastrophic” failure in Ukraine and accused him of “sabre rattling”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto flight (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto plane
On the campaign trail, Liz Truss pledged to put £13 billion into social care (Alamy/PA)
Calls for Liz Truss to honour pledge to put £13bn into social care
Nearly three out of four electric vehicle owners are unhappy with the UK’s public charging infrastructure, a new survey suggests (John Walton/PA)
Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure – survey
Firearms on show after they were handed in at a police station (Lucinda Cameron/PA)
MPs to examine firearms licensing in Scotland
Four universities will sign an agreement to work more closely to improve BSL and deaf studies (Queen Margaret University/PA)
Edinburgh universities unite in pledge to improve British sign language provision
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has led the review (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour constitutional review suggests abolishing House of Lords
Sarah Olney said Liz Truss should cancel Parliament’s recess to pass the extra measures needed to support families and businesses this winter (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Lib Dems demand scrapping of MPs’ recess to allow scrutiny of mini-budget
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to deliver his mini-budget on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor to set out plans for ‘new era focused on growth’ in mini-budget
Kwasi Kwarteng will announce the creation of investment zones (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kwarteng to announce plans for low-tax investment zones
Shaun Pinner’s family (Pinner family/PA)
It has been harrowing time, says family of Briton freed by Russian-backed forces

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks