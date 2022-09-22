Labour constitutional review suggests abolishing House of Lords

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour constitutional review suggests abolishing House of Lords

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 11:03 pm
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has led the review (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has led the review (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Labour Party could consider replacing the House of Lords with an assembly of regions and nations.

The suggestion was made in a draft of a constitutional review led by former prime minister Gordon Brown.

The draft also suggested handing new economic powers, including over tax, to local regions and devolved nations, according to the Guardian.

City views – London
The House of Lords could be abolished (Nick Ansell/PA)

The newspaper, which saw a leaked copy of the review, reported that measures under consideration included allowing local democratically elected bodies to promote Bills in Parliament, giving citizens a constitutional guarantee of social and economic rights, and handing mayors power over local education, transport and research funding.

A new ethics panel could see a jury of citizens rule on complaints against MPs as part of a wider crackdown on standards in Parliament.

Second jobs for MPs could be banned and a new code of conduct could replace the ministerial code under the proposals.

Labour did not deny the reporting but stressed that the commission’s work is ongoing.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This refers to one of several early drafts. The commission has yet to take a view on all these issues.”

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer commissioned Mr Brown, who was in Number 10 from 2007 to 2010, to lead the review into possible reforms last September.

The agreed measures could reportedly be unveiled later this year.

