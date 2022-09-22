Edinburgh universities unite in pledge to improve British sign language provision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Edinburgh universities unite in pledge to improve British sign language provision

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 12:04 am
Four universities will sign an agreement to work more closely to improve BSL and deaf studies (Queen Margaret University/PA)
Four universities will sign an agreement to work more closely to improve BSL and deaf studies (Queen Margaret University/PA)

Four universities in Edinburgh will sign a formal agreement to work together to improve British sign language (BSL) provision in higher education.

An event will be held in the National Museum of Scotland on Friday to mark international sign languages day, with representatives from Queen Margaret, Edinburgh, Edinburgh Napier and Heriot Watt universities.

It will showcase the work the institutions are doing to formally recognise potential collaboration areas, with a memorandum of understanding to be signed to further strengthen BSL and deaf studies education.

Sir Paul Grice, principal of Queen Margaret University, said: “We have been determined to excel in our individual areas of expertise – at Queen Margaret University, that has been to provide online postgraduate-level education which upskills registered sign language interpreters, helping them to further develop their practice in their specialist areas; as well as embedding BSL into Queen Margaret University’s primary teaching and paramedic science degrees.”

Professor Richard Williams, principal and vice-chancellor at Heriot-Watt, said: “As a centre of excellence in BSL we are keen to encourage more deaf students to attend university and, regardless of which university they choose, that it is a deaf and BSL-friendly space.

“This co-operative agreement across the four Edinburgh-based universities reinforces our commitment to BSL and deaf studies, and to making Scotland the best place for deaf and BSL users to live, work, visit and study. ”

Professor Kim Graham, provost of the University of Edinburgh, said: “This important agreement cements the four Edinburgh universities’ joint ambition to continue to lead the development of BSL and deaf studies.

“The University of Edinburgh is proud to have a comprehensive BSL plan, with an experienced BSL development officer working with colleagues to drive this forward at pace.”

Professor Andrea Nolan, principal & vice-chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University, said: “We have welcomed the opportunity to make Edinburgh Napier more accessible to deaf students and staff, and hope this milestone BSL agreement will help to maintain and develop our inclusive culture.

“We look forward to working with our fellow Edinburgh-based institutions to improve the university experience of BSL users.

“By co-operating and sharing our knowledge and resources, this will help us all advance the provision of learning, teaching and research for those who rely on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto flight (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto plane
On the campaign trail, Liz Truss pledged to put £13 billion into social care (Alamy/PA)
Calls for Liz Truss to honour pledge to put £13bn into social care
Nearly three out of four electric vehicle owners are unhappy with the UK’s public charging infrastructure, a new survey suggests (John Walton/PA)
Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure – survey
Firearms on show after they were handed in at a police station (Lucinda Cameron/PA)
MPs to examine firearms licensing in Scotland
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has led the review (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour constitutional review suggests abolishing House of Lords
Sarah Olney said Liz Truss should cancel Parliament’s recess to pass the extra measures needed to support families and businesses this winter (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Lib Dems demand scrapping of MPs’ recess to allow scrutiny of mini-budget
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to deliver his mini-budget on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor to set out plans for ‘new era focused on growth’ in mini-budget
Kwasi Kwarteng will announce the creation of investment zones (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kwarteng to announce plans for low-tax investment zones
Shaun Pinner’s family (Pinner family/PA)
It has been harrowing time, says family of Briton freed by Russian-backed forces
Five men held by Russian separatists have been freed (Yui Mok/PA)
Britons freed by Russian-backed forces hailed as ‘defenders of democracy’

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks