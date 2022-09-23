Government to borrow more than £70 billion to fund energy help and tax cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government to borrow more than £70 billion to fund energy help and tax cuts

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 11:08 am
The Government did not release a cost of the energy bill support when it was announced two weeks ago (PA)
The Government did not release a cost of the energy bill support when it was announced two weeks ago (PA)

The Government will borrow an extra £70 billion over the coming months to fund its massive energy bills support for households and businesses.

The combined energy schemes will cost around £60 billion over the first six months, the Chancellor announced on Friday.

The business relief package, which provides companies with a discount on their bills, will cost around £29 billion over the period.

Meanwhile the support for regular people, which caps bills at £2,500 for the average household – although your bill can be higher or lower if you use more or less energy than the average – will cost £31 billion, according to current projections.

These forecasts are, however, highly uncertain because they depend on what happens to the volatile price of gas over the coming months.

“The House should note that the estimated costs of our energy plans are particularly uncertain, given volatile energy prices,” Mr Kwarteng told MPs on Friday.

“But based on recent prices, the total cost of the energy package, for the six months from October, is expected to be around £60 billion.

“We expect the cost to come down as we negotiate new, long-term energy contracts with suppliers.”

The Government will turn to international borrowing markets to find the circa £72.4 billion it needs to cover the cost of the energy policies and its tax cuts.

It will lose out on more than £2 billion every year from its plans to scrap the top 45p on the pound income tax rate for earnings above £150,000.

Plans to cancel the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25% will reduce the Treasury’s tax take by more than £12 billion next year, rising to £19 billion by 2026, the Government said.

Governments borrow money by selling gilts, a sort of IOU, on international markets. Anyone can buy them, such as through premium bonds, but most buyers are banks, pension funds and other big institutions.

As with most loans, the Government promises to pay back what it has borrowed, plus interest.

Earlier this week, the Office for National Statistics revealed that borrowing was much higher than expected in August.

The Government borrowed £11.8 billion last month as it dealt with soaring interest costs from its loans.

Many of these loans are tied to inflation.

But the Government now says that by supporting households it will reduce inflation by around five percentage points.

This will, in turn, make it cheaper for it to borrow money.

