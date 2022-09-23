Government growth plan ‘more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Government growth plan ‘more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids’

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 11:33 am
Stocks of food at a food bank (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Stocks of food at a food bank (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A “hammer-blow” to the UK’s poor families was delivered by the Government in its plan for growth, which was “more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids”, charities have said.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng set out a series of measures in his so-called mini-budget on Friday, including abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, axing the cap on bankers’ bonuses, and adding restrictions to the welfare system.

But he brought no news of extra targeted support for the poorest families who are “desperately struggling” with the cost-of-living crisis.

At least £1,200 for eight million of the most vulnerable households has previously been announced by the Government, but charities say they need more support to get through the winter.

The Government was accused of delivering a set of announcements that “overwhelmingly benefit the country’s wealthiest households”, with charities saying many children will be facing a bleak, cold and hungry Christmas.

Becca Lyon, head of child poverty at Save the Children, said: “The Prime Minister said she would deliver on the cost-of-living crisis. Instead, the UK Government has delivered tax cuts to help the richest and a hammer-blow to low-income families.

“The Chancellor has prioritised bankers’ bonuses over helping vulnerable children through the cost-of-living crisis, whose hard-working parents face impossible choices.

“Today’s announcements overwhelmingly benefit the country’s wealthiest households, meanwhile almost four million children risk going cold and hungry this winter.

“Growth is a welcome goal, but that growth must include investment that helps all children have a fair start in life.”

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) said the announcement was “more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids”.

Chief executive Alison Garnham said: “Today was a vital opportunity to provide reassurance and support to those who need it the most – but instead the Government risks a collision with reality, and the four million kids currently living in poverty in the UK will be forced to pay the price.

“In the short term benefits must rise with inflation as soon as possible, the benefit cap must be scrapped, and deductions paused to help families get through winter.

“And sooner rather than later Government must grapple with the fact that our social security system is there for a reason – and investing in it is the best way to keep kids and their parents out of poverty.”

Action for Children said growth cannot “be at the expense of children’s life chances”, and called for urgent, targeted support through the benefits system.

Director of policy and campaigns Imran Hussain said: “If the new Chancellor has money to spend on tax cuts for those who are relatively better off, then he has the money to spend throwing a lifeline to low-income families who are desperately struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. Many now face a bleak Christmas.

“Whilst the energy price guarantee will help offset the near apocalyptic rises that had been predicted, it doesn’t address the mounting pressures families face with food, fuel, housing and other costs that continue to climb.”

Mark Russell, chief executive at the Children’s Society, said targeted support for struggling families was “glaringly absent” from the plan.

He said: “Changes to the tax system right now are barking up the wrong tree.

“Spending billions in handouts to benefit those on the highest incomes but failing miserably to meet the needs of families on the lowest incomes who will still be struggling to heat their homes this winter.

“We need to see far more direct support for families bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are greeted by Labour supporters as they arrive at the Pullman Hotel Liverpool ahead of the Labour Party conference (Peter Byrne/PA)
Starmer: Let’s set out alternative to Tories’ casino economics at conference
Local residents collect wood for heating from a destroyed school where Russian forces were based, in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Nuclear attack would cause ‘political destruction for Russia’, says aid worker
Several charities have criticised the government over its mini-Budget (PA)
Government launched ‘attack on nature’ with mini-budget, conservationists warn
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Government dismisses criticism of tax cuts as ‘politics of envy’
Improving pay for NHS workers is ‘one of the next big battles’ trade unions face, Unite’s Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said (Victoria Jones/PA)
Union preparing for ‘next big battle’ over NHS pay, conference told
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 600 people cross the Channel in small boats
Paul Urey went to Ukraine as an aid worker (Family handout/PA)
‘Closure’ for Paul Urey’s family as fundraiser to bring body home exceeds £8,000
Labour has pledged to set up specialist rape courts to speed up justice for victims and provide them with dedicated support (PA)
Labour promises specialist rape courts to fast-track cases and support victims
Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Home Secretary: ‘Common sense policing’ must come first over ‘symbolic gestures’
Labour has said if it was in government it would enforce high standards from all care providers (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour pledges to build National Care Service enforcing high standards in homes

More from Press and Journal

Poundland finally opened its new store in Waterstone's old premises in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.
'We're happy to be back': Poundland opens doors to long-awaited new premises in Trinity…
0
Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0

Editor's Picks