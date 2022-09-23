John Mason: I still think it is important to state my position on abortion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Mason: I still think it is important to state my position on abortion

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 11:55 am
SNP MSP John Mason has been vocal on his opinions about abortion (Katie Collins/PA)
SNP MSP John Mason has been vocal on his opinions about abortion (Katie Collins/PA)

An SNP MSP disciplined by his party over his comments on proposals for buffer zones around abortion clinics says he still feels there is a need to speak out on his position.

John Mason has come under fire for his opinions on the matter in the past, having admitted to attending an anti-abortion vigil and claiming abortion is “seldom essential or vital”.

He also suggested women were being put on a “conveyor belt” and were poorly informed when accessing abortion services.

His comments resulted in the SNP issuing a written warning to him last week.

But in an interview with the Glasgow Times, the Shettleston MSP said there was a lack of clarity on what he was facing disciplinary action for.

He told the paper that he felt the letter he received from the SNP was “a bit vague on exactly what I had done”.

“Was it speaking out on abortion or what was it? I sought clarification in my letter – I don’t have it,” Mr Mason said.

His controversial comments arose amid discussions on legislative mechanisms to establish buffer zones around clinics in response to anti-abortion vigils taking place as women attend to access services.

Gillian Mackay
Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay has proposed legislation to introduce buffer zones in response to protests outside abortion clinics (Katharine Hay/PA)

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay has proposed a Member’s Bill which would see 150-metre buffer zones put in place around healthcare facilities which provide abortion services.

But Mr Mason said there are “two key points” to the debate: “One is abortion itself and the buffer zones, and one is generally within a political party, how much freedom is there for backbenchers or anyone to express their own views?

“The link is that abortion has traditionally been, for the SNP and I think most of the parties, a conscience issue.”

Mr Mason suggested this would also be the case for discussions around legislation on assisted dying, transgender people and same-sex marriage.

He highlighted the fact that he has been elected as a parliamentarian with his views on abortion being well-known, adding: “I’ve been quite open about my position on abortion, which has been a pro-life position really before I got involved in politics.

“Particularly in the 2008 by-election, when I was elected as an MP at Westminster, there was quite a lot of publicity around what I said at that time.

“The other candidates in that by-election were all pro-choice. I was pro-life, and that was, for some people, a positive factor in that particular election.”

Mr Mason said he has “huge support and respect” for SNP leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, “but that doesn’t mean we can’t disagree on things”.

He suggested a responsibility to Parliament and constituents means the party line should not simply be followed without question.

“Some backbenchers will always say yes to the Government no matter what,” he said, “just because that’s the way they are made or they want to be a minister at some point.

“But there are others, and there are a number within the SNP and all the parties, who also see they have responsibility for the good of the Parliament and their constituents to be at least questioning things.”

He said he offers a representation for those with pro-life views in the Scottish Parliament, and that failing to have that option “actually undermines Parliament and undermines the SNP”.

