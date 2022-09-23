Kwarteng package has ‘biggest tax cuts since 1972’, says leading economist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Kwarteng package has ‘biggest tax cuts since 1972’, says leading economist

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 12:13 pm
Anthony Barber, Chancellor of the Exchequer, under Edward Heath (PA)
Anthony Barber, Chancellor of the Exchequer, under Edward Heath (PA)

Kwasi Kwarteng has presided over the biggest tax cut in 50 years, according to one expert analysis, as the Chancellor announced one of the largest tax giveaways in decades.

Friday’s fiscal event, billed as a mini-budget despite turning out to contain billions in tax cuts, reportedly goes further even than the package announced by Margaret Thatcher’s Chancellor Nigel Lawson in 1988.

That budget, remembered as something of a tax-cutting bonanza that cheered Tory MPs, was reached for as a touchstone in recent days by economic commentators as more details emerged of what Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng had in store.

In a raft of major financial announcements on Friday, Mr Kwarteng brought forward the planned cut to the basic rate of income tax to 19p in the pound a year early to April and reduced stamp duty for homebuyers.

The Chancellor also said he would abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, a surprise move in a budget announcement centred around a bid to turn the UK’s sluggish growth around.

But Paul Johnson, director of the widely respected Institute for Fiscal Studies, said that the plan goes further than even Mrs Thatcher’s Chancellor, harking back to the era of her Conservative predecessor Edward Heath.

Calling it a “quite extraordinary” statement, he said it was the “biggest tax-cutting event since 1972”.

“It is not very mini. It is half a century since we have seen tax cuts announced on this scale,” he told BBC News.

It was, Mr Johnson said, a “gamble”.

Labour agreed, with the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves telling the Commons that the PM and her Chancellor were “two desperate gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run”.

Heath’s Chancellor was Anthony Barber – and things did not end well for the so-called “Barber boom”.

“Barber’s ‘dash for growth’ then ended in disaster. That Budget is now known as the worst of modern times. Genuinely, I hope this one works very much better,” Mr Johnson said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are greeted by Labour supporters as they arrive at the Pullman Hotel Liverpool ahead of the Labour Party conference (Peter Byrne/PA)
Starmer: Let’s set out alternative to Tories’ casino economics at conference
Local residents collect wood for heating from a destroyed school where Russian forces were based, in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Nuclear attack would cause ‘political destruction for Russia’, says aid worker
Several charities have criticised the government over its mini-Budget (PA)
Government launched ‘attack on nature’ with mini-budget, conservationists warn
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Government dismisses criticism of tax cuts as ‘politics of envy’
Improving pay for NHS workers is ‘one of the next big battles’ trade unions face, Unite’s Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said (Victoria Jones/PA)
Union preparing for ‘next big battle’ over NHS pay, conference told
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 600 people cross the Channel in small boats
Paul Urey went to Ukraine as an aid worker (Family handout/PA)
‘Closure’ for Paul Urey’s family as fundraiser to bring body home exceeds £8,000
Labour has pledged to set up specialist rape courts to speed up justice for victims and provide them with dedicated support (PA)
Labour promises specialist rape courts to fast-track cases and support victims
Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Home Secretary: ‘Common sense policing’ must come first over ‘symbolic gestures’
Labour has said if it was in government it would enforce high standards from all care providers (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour pledges to build National Care Service enforcing high standards in homes

More from Press and Journal

Poundland finally opened its new store in Waterstone's old premises in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.
'We're happy to be back': Poundland opens doors to long-awaited new premises in Trinity…
0
Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0

Editor's Picks