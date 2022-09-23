Navy and RAF use high-powered weaponry to sink warship in exercise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Navy and RAF use high-powered weaponry to sink warship in exercise

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 12:51 pm
HMS Westminster firing Harpoon missiles at ex-USS Boone (MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
HMS Westminster firing Harpoon missiles at ex-USS Boone (MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

The Royal Navy and RAF have teamed up with the US to destroy and sink a warship in the first exercise of its kind in 18 years.

Type 23 frigate HMS Westminster, a Wildcat helicopter and three RAF Typhoon were involved in the live-fire practice using high-powered weaponry to sink the decommissioned frigate USS Boone.

The exercise, which took place in the North Atlantic, was the first time in 18 years that the Royal Navy had targeted a real warship and the first time the Typhoon had been used to drop live ordnance on a warship at sea.

Commander Ed Moss-Ward, Commanding Officer of HMS Westminster, said: “Atlantic Thunder has demonstrated that UK and US naval and air forces can work together to deliver an end-to-end kill chain against a maritime target at long range.

The ex-USS Boone
The ex-USS Boone, which was used as the target for HMS Westminster (MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

“The integration of high-end weapons, sensors and communications with our Nato allies is key to the collective war fighting capability of the alliance demonstrated by the sinking exercise.

“The firings have supported the development of the Royal Navy’s targeting and weapon capabilities, and afforded opportunity to conduct realistic training to validate tactics and operating procedures.”

A Navy spokesman said: “It was a rare live test of complex weapons against a realistic target far out to sea and tested the power and accuracy of naval and air forces, giving allies real-world experience of hitting targets at sea from long range and proving the capability of several advanced warfighting and targeting techniques.

“Type 23 frigate HMS Westminster fired two Harpoon anti-ship missiles at the same time as a US P-8 Poseidon patrol aircraft launched one of its own – 660kg of high explosive striking ex-USS Boone simultaneously.

HMS Westminster
HMS Westminster firing Harpoon missiles (MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

“The frigate’s Wildcat helicopter quickly followed, punching Martlet air-to-surface missiles into the Boone’s hull.

“This was the first firing of the Fleet Air Arm’s new anti-ship weapon against a realistic target at sea – to this point Martlet had only been used against purpose-built targets.

“The Wildcat’s crew stayed airborne and used the on-board laser-targeting pod to guide in a Typhoon fighter from 41 Squadron RAF to launch Paveway IV precision-guided munitions against the target.

“This was the first time an RAF Typhoon had dropped live ordnance onto a warship used as a maritime target and the first time a Royal Navy helicopter had guided the Paveway IV on to its bullseye.”

The Navy spokesman added that all toxic materials and pollutants had been removed from the USS Boone, which was retired in 2012, prior to it be used as a target.

Editor's Picks